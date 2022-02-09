The Eastern Pathways Project focuses on the School Link and connecting Waikato University to the CBD. Photo / Supplied

The Eastern Pathways Project focuses on the School Link and connecting Waikato University to the CBD. Photo / Supplied

The first step of the Hamilton East walking and cycling project Eastern Pathways has been given the green light after Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency approved initial funding for the School Link development.

The Eastern Pathways project aims to link the areas with a high concentration of schools along Hukanui and Peachgrove roads with neighbouring areas and the central city. The School Link is set to help ease traffic congestion by providing safe infrastructure for people to walk, cycle, scooter or catch the bus to school.

Waka Kotahi has approved 51 per cent of an initial $2.8 million funding for the consultation and design of School Link with Hamilton City Council covering the other 49 per cent.

Infrastructure Operations Committee deputy chairwoman and cycling advocate Sarah Thomson says Eastern Pathways was a project the community has been waiting for for a long time.

"The School Link is the backbone, the key link of [Eastern Pathways] ... It [all] looked uncertain for quite some time ... So, I'm excited to see we can get started."

She says the project was very important as she would often cycle past Hukanui and Peachgrove Rd thinking of how unsafe it was.

"But the School Link is not only for kids to get to school. It will benefit a whole range of people."

Council's public transport and urban mobility programme delivery lead, Martin Parkes, agrees and says the School Link improvements would include things like separated cycleways, making it safer people to get from home to school or work via bike, scooter and on foot.

Bike advocates councillor Sarah Thomson and councillor Mark Bunting at Hamilton Boys High - a location on the planned School Link corridor. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

"Importantly, this programme of work is not just helping kids get to school. We're aiming to reduce school traffic congestion and emissions and will be encouraging people to use active modes of transport along the School Link and key connecting routes – which will benefit all road users."

Although the main School Link route has public transport options and is also used by pedestrians and cyclists, the private car is currently the most frequently used mode of transport along and around the route.

Infrastructure Operations Committee chairwoman Angela O'Leary says funding decision is wonderful news.

"[It] will give Hamiltonians greater choice when it comes to their transport options. It's important council invests in the right transport infrastructure, facilities and connections to keep our city moving – now and in the future."

A map of the planned School Link stages. Graphic / Supplied

The council is hoping to start engaging with the community on School Link improvements in May.

Although the recently approved NZTA funding just caters for the community consultation and design process, Thomson says she is confident, money for the construction phase will be available in the future.

"I would say the risk of the funding for construction not coming through is very low. As far as I know it has been approved in principle and just needs a final sign off when we are ready."

The full amount of funding required to deliver the School Link alone is $28m, but the council has dedicated a total of $38m to the whole project as part of its draft Long-Term Plan. The project will be delivered in sections across the next few years, dependent on funding, with the most critical of those to be completed first.