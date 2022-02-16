During the day SH29 will reopen to two lanes and there will be reduced speeds through areas that have been recently resealed. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Due to poor weather, resurfacing work on State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range that was due to start last Sunday will now begin on Sunday, February 20, and take place over two consecutive weeks.

Recent works on SH29 have seen the successful implementation of one-way closures, with specific windows for travel in each direction between Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

These will be in place again to allow contractors sufficient space to work safely and efficiently.

From Sunday, February 20, to Thursday, February 24, there will be two three-and-a-half- hour windows each night to allow traffic to travel in one direction only.

The timetable for these nights is:

• 8pm to 9pm - SH29 will be fully closed to all traffic while the site is being set up.

• 9pm to 12.30am - SH29 will be open to traffic travelling from the east (Bay of Plenty) to the west (Waikato).

• 12.30am to 1am - A full road closure will be in place to allow for the change of traffic direction.

• 1am to 4.30am - SH29 will be open to traffic travelling from the west (Waikato) to the east (Bay of Plenty).

• 4.30am to 5.30am - Final closure to allow for the site to be made safe for the resumption of two-way traffic during the day.

This timetable will be repeated from Sunday, February 27, through to Thursday, March 3.

A full timetable of the works can also be viewed on the Waikato roadworks page: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/waikato/roadworks

During these times vehicles will be held at the intersections with SH24 and SH28 at Te Poi on the Waikato side, and the intersection of SH29 and Cambridge Rd on the Bay of Plenty side.

Resident access will be maintained at all times during the works, however, residents will need to liaise with the traffic control teams on site.

Waka Kotahi has opted for one long window for traffic in each direction rather than more- frequent, but shorter, windows to avoid lengthy queues of vehicles waiting for their turn to cross the Kaimai Range. By having a longer window, drivers, especially those in trucks, can plan their journey with greater certainty.

During the day the road will reopen to two lanes and there will be reduced speeds through areas that have been recently resealed.

The detours for this closure are significant. Road users are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on all routes to and from Tauranga.

Those planning to use the eastbound or westbound travel windows during the closures are advised to allow extra time for their journey.