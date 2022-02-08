More than 42 per cent of collisions happen between the hours of 1pm and 6pm on weekdays. Photo / Supplied

More than 42 per cent of collisions happen between the hours of 1pm and 6pm on weekdays. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton Central is one of the Top 10 places in New Zealand for vehicle collisions, according to State Insurance motor claims figures.

State is urging drivers to take extra caution on the road, as its new claims data reveals parts of the country with the highest rate of collisions.

The top three suburbs for collisions were the busy streets of Auckland Central, Christchurch Central and Henderson (in west Auckland). Other areas in the top 10 included Mount Wellington (Auckland), Hamilton Central and Mount Maunganui.

More than 42 per cent of these collisions took place between 1pm and 6pm on weekdays. State's executive general manager, claims, Wayne Tippet says: "Regardless of your age, driving experience, or time of day that you're on the road – safety has got to be the number one priority for all of us when we get behind the wheel.

"Our claims data shows that most of the collisions are happening in busy centres at busy times of the day, and while it's tempting to multi-task while sitting in slow moving traffic or speed through an intersection as the lights are turning red – it's not worth it.

Executive General Manager, Claims, of State Insurance, Wayne Tippet. Photo / Supplied

"While we will always be here to help our customers if a collision happens, the data is a good reminder to stay extra alert at busy accident spots like major intersections, when vehicles merge lanes, as well as during the busy hours of the day," Tippet said.

The call for extra caution comes as a recent survey by State and Ipsos revealed only 48 per cent of Kiwi drivers know how much it would cost to replace their car through a car dealership if it was written off in an accident or stolen and unrecovered.

The same survey showed that only 64 per cent of car owners are confident their replacement cover matches their vehicle's current market value.

Tippet says these findings are relevant, as the price of second-hand vehicles has increased since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

"A global shortage of computer chips used in car production has led to fewer new vehicles being manufactured. This, coupled with other factors - such as New Zealand's position in the global automotive pecking order due to our size - has disrupted the supply chain and contributed to demand outstripping supply, which has meant more buyers are turning to the used car market.

"Given these trends, we're calling on all car owners to check their vehicle insurance details to ensure there is enough cover in place to replace their vehicle against its current market value, in the event of a total loss.

"Doing so will, at the very least, provide peace of mind that any future insurance settlement will be enough to cover a replacement vehicle of a similar age, mileage and overall quality," he said.

Top 10 car collision locations in New Zealand:

• Auckland Central (831)

• Christchurch Central (512)

• Henderson (478)

• Mount Maunganui (397)

• Mount Wellington (355)

• Palmerston North (347)

• Albany (344)

• Dunedin Central (304)

• Hamilton Central (295)

• Hutt Central (286)

* Based on State Insurance motor claims data over 12 months.