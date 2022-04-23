Lou Roebuck and her 10th grandchild - they were able to meet because of the efforts of the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The Chopper Appeal supporting rescue helicopters is on now and New Plymouth local Lou Roebuck and her husband Keith have been supporting this annual fundraiser for a long time, not realising it would one day be instrumental in saving Lou's life.

In 2020, Lou and Keith spent some time in Tokoroa to attend the caravan rally Timber Town Romp, but on the way back from a night out they were hit by a car.

Lou says: "We went to a bar to watch the All Blacks play Australia. It was a really wet night and as we walked back to our motorhome parked at the local sports ground, we were hit by a car on the pedestrian crossing. Unfortunately, and tragically, Keith was killed."

Lou was taken to the Tokoroa Emergency Department via ambulance but her injuries were extensive and life-threatening and staff at Tokoroa ED had to resuscitate her on arrival. From the ED she was quickly transferred to Waikato Hospital's ICU by the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

She says she still has faint memories of the sound of the helicopter. "I often think of [the] incredible team and what [they] must have faced that night. Without [them], I would not be here. I am so incredibly grateful for [their] expertise. [They] made such a difference to my outcome."

Lou says she was told she may not walk again. After a month at Waikato Hospital and another three and a half months at Taranaki base hospital, she is managing a 4km walk.

Lou Roebuck encourages everyone to donate to their rescue helicopter: "The service the rescue helicopter provides knows no boundaries saving all no matter where or who you are."

"I ... still require further surgery to both ankles and legs [and] I have just had a reverse shoulder reconstruction. Even though I face another 18 months or more of surgery and recovery, thanks to [the Waikato Westpac Helicopter] team, I am alive.

"Our six children ... grief-stricken at losing their father, haven't had to endure the grief of losing two parents. Our 10 grandchildren still have their grandmother."

Pilot Nat says the crew's life would always just carry on but their patients are the ones with the real challenge ahead.

"I'm going home to my girls and dinner and a normal evening, after having been part of a brief moment in someone else's life, which will likely have changed forever."

To donate to the Waikato Westpac Helicopter click here and for more information on the chopper appeal click here.