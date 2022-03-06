The weight-restricted Kopaki rail overbridge on State Highway 30 south of Te Kuiti. Photo / NZTA

Waka Kotahi is warning truck drivers to stop crossing the weight-restricted Kopaki rail overbridge on State Highway 30 south of Te Kuiti or the bridge will be closed to all traffic.

The ageing timber structure is deteriorating faster than it should because trucks are continuing to use it, despite a maximum weight limit of 6 tonnes being put in place late last year, the transport agency says.

"We need trucks to stop using this bridge immediately if we are to keep it open to light traffic until the replacement bridge opens in 2023," says Waka Kotahi Waikato regional manager operations Rob Campbell.

"Closing the bridge is a last resort as we know this will be a big inconvenience to the local community," Campbell says.

Waka Kotahi says the ageing timber structure is deteriorating faster than it should because trucks are continuing to use the Kopaki rail overbridge. Photo / Waka Kotahi

"However, if trucks continue using this bridge we will be forced to close it permanently and that is the scenario we're trying to avoid."

"That's why we're asking the community and the freight industry to help us spread the word that this bridge can no longer take heavy traffic."

The replacement overbridge, which will be able to accommodate all heavy traffic, is being built alongside the existing one. It began construction last year and is scheduled to open to traffic in April 2023.

Due to its age and condition, the existing bridge is being regularly assessed by engineers.

The detour around the bridge is State Highway 4 and Kopaki Rd, which adds around 12km to a trip between Te Kuiti and Maniatiti/Benneydale.

Closures of Hamilton section of Waikato Expressway

Meanwhile, SH1 motorists can expect periodic road closures and detours over the next two months as the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway heads to a mid-year completion.

The closures are needed for tie-in works, setting up of large overhead multi-lane gantry signs, and tree felling.

• March 14 - March 18: Ngāruawāhia southbound closure for gantry installation, with traffic management of vehicles on northbound lanes. Follow detour route between 7pm-6am.

• March 21-24: Ngāruawāhia northbound closure for Hamilton section barrier removal. Follow detour route between 7pm-6am.

• March 21-24: Tamahere full overnight closure for gantry installation. Follow detour route between 7pm-6am

The Waikato Expresway Hamilton bypass at the Southern Interchange under construction in May 202. Photo / Waka Kotahi

March 23-April 30: Daytime tree felling will take place on SH1 between the Southern Interchange and Newell Rd between 9am-3pm. Dates and times will vary depending on bat monitoring results and weather.

Traffic management will include:

• Shoulder closure – no delays

• Stop/go traffic management on north and south lanes as trees come down – minor delays

• Northbound lane closures and detours via local roads or SH21/3 for freight – allow 15-20 minutes on detours

• Partial or full closures at Newell Rd-SH1 intersection as required – allow 5 minutes to use alternative route

• There will be no work on or between Easter (April 15-18) and Anzac Day (April 25).

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the closures ahead are subject to weather and any Covid-resourcing issues:

Detours:

The Ngāruawāhia detour route is via Great South Rd through Ngāruawāhia from the Horotiu and Gordonton Rd interchanges. High productivity and over-dimension vehicles are advised to use SH26 and SH1B due to the weight restriction on the town's bridge.

The Tamahere closure requires detour routes including the state highway network of SH26 and SH1B and wider routes SH2/27, SH3 and SH21. Local property access will be maintained past the detour cordons, including to Newell Rd.