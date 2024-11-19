The Riverlea Theatre Flashdance troupe during a rehearsal.

Flashdance – one of the most iconic romantic dramas of the 1980s – will burst on to the Riverlea Theatre stage this month under the leadership of new director Noelle Savill.

Starring Jennifer Beals as lead Alex Owen, Flashdance was the third highest-grossing movie in the USA in 1983.

Hamilton director Savill, an actor and singer herself, has an almost genetic connection to the movie. An American, Savill arrived in New Zealand aged 18 on a study gap year where she developed a relationship with a local lad.

The pair returned to the US where Noelle studied in Chicago earning a Bachelor in Music - Vocal Performance, graduating with honours, before returning Downunder, settling in Hamilton in 2017.

Since then she has put her talents to work in local theatre including Hunchback of Notre Dame for Hamilton Operatic, Legally Blonde for Morrinsville Theatre and Young Frankenstein for Hamilton Musical Theatre. Flashdance for Riverlea Theatre is her first directing role.