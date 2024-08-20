Advertisement
Finau aims for 50-game milestone with Gallagher Chiefs after new contract

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Samipeni Finau has extended his contract with the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby. Photo / Photosport

Barnstorming Waikato Rugby loose forward Samipeni Finau has been secured by the Gallagher Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby until the end of 2026.

After a breakout season in 2023, Finau has gone from strength to strength in DHL Super Rugby Pacific with his signature dominant tackles and strong carries.

Having played 45 games so far for the Gallagher Chiefs, he will be working towards celebrating his half-century milestone next season.

Head coach Clayton McMillan is thrilled to have Finau recommitted to the Gallagher Chiefs.

“He has put in a lot of effort over the last few years to go from a relatively raw-boned athlete finding his feet in the professional ranks to becoming an All Black.

“As a Chief, he consistently has a positive influence on our game through his athleticism and desire for combat on both sides of the ball. He provides a good balance amongst our other loose forwards, and we know at his young age his best years are all in front of him. We are excited to be part of that journey.”

Finau was once again named in the All Blacks squad in 2024 after his debut in last year’s Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship.

“I’m grateful to be extending my time with the Gallagher Chiefs. This team and its brotherhood have helped shape me into the player I am today,” Finau said.

“I’m thankful for the opportunities the Chiefs family has given me and can’t wait to get back into it next year.”

