Samipeni Finau has extended his contract with the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby. Photo / Photosport

Barnstorming Waikato Rugby loose forward Samipeni Finau has been secured by the Gallagher Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby until the end of 2026.

After a breakout season in 2023, Finau has gone from strength to strength in DHL Super Rugby Pacific with his signature dominant tackles and strong carries.

Having played 45 games so far for the Gallagher Chiefs, he will be working towards celebrating his half-century milestone next season.

Head coach Clayton McMillan is thrilled to have Finau recommitted to the Gallagher Chiefs.

“He has put in a lot of effort over the last few years to go from a relatively raw-boned athlete finding his feet in the professional ranks to becoming an All Black.