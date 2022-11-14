Victoria St Bridge in Cambridge will soon undergo maintenance work which won't affect Fieldays traffic. Photo / Supplied

Despite ongoing maintenance work on Cambridge's Victoria St Bridge during the time of Fieldays, the traffic won't be affected.

Waipā District Council says the bridge will remain open to two lanes of traffic during the whole of Fieldays from November 30 to December 3.

The 116-year-old bridge is undergoing a full repaint and maintenance repairs for the first time in 22 years. The site has already been blessed by Ngāti Koroki Kahukura.

Council's transportation manager Bryan Hudson says the council knew people had been concerned about the maintenance works affecting Fieldays traffic, so they want to make clear that it won't.

"We are still working to understand the effect on traffic over the whole project period, but we can confirm the bridge will remain open to two lanes of traffic during Fieldays," Hudson says.

Work is currently under way to prepare the bridge for its repaint with contractors setting up the construction site, delivering materials and starting scaffolding.

The blessing was attended by Ngati Koroki Kahukura representatives, two Cambridge councillors, members of the Cambridge Community Board, council staff and contractors. Photo / Supplied

Council's service delivery group manager Dawn Inglis says traffic would not be affected by the first stage of repainting works.

The council says the bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists throughout the whole maintenance project.

The bridge will be repainted in sections starting at the Cambridge town side.

Hudson strongly encourages all residents to sign up to a dedicated Victoria St Bridge e-newsletter through which Council will share regular updates about the project, including any traffic disruptions.

The council will also provide updates via its website and Facebook page and send out Antenno alerts to residents who may be affected.

To find out more about the project visit the council's website.