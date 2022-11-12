New Innovations for the primary industries are set to wow Fieldays from November 30 to December 3. Photo / Supplied

The long-awaited Fieldays are approaching fast as the Fieldays society has announced the finalists for this year's Innovation Awards.

There are 65 finalists across the three categories Prototype, Early-stage and Growth and Scale that have been selected to showcase their innovations. Four of these entries are also in the running for the Young Innovator of the Year award.

The awards are judged by a panel of 15 experts from around the food and fibre sector which includes industrial designer Professor Tony Parker, agricultural scientist Jacqueline Rowarth and AgriTechNZ chief executive Brendan O'Connell.

Programme manager for Fieldays Steve Chappell says there is a long history of Fieldays Innovation Award winners "going on to do massive things".

"We can't wait to see who is next."

The Early-stage category drew in the most finalists with a total of 31 while there are 21 finalists in the Prototype category and 13 in the Growth and Scale category.

Innovations include a mix of technological solutions like data recording, sensors and automation, and everyday products that could revolutionise the Primary Industries.

Chappell says the entries come from a wide range of sectors, like dairy, forestry, farm management, animal health and genetics, horticulture, viticulture and water and waste management.

"Most of these ideas are coming from people thinking 'there must be a better way!' and doing something about it. Doing the R&D, listening to feedback and devising a real viable solution to the problem," he says.

The finalists range from individuals, local Waikato companies, and New Zealand-based global companies, to entries from Australian, American, Israeli, English, and Irish companies that are dipping their toes into the NZ market.

The finalists for this year's Innovation Awards are the Who's Who and Who's that? of the Food and Fibre sector. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

Chappell says it was awesome to see the number of entries with an environment and conservation focus.

"It shows the innovators are developing novel solutions to the problems of today and the future."

The judges say they are excited to meet the finalists and find out more about their innovations and what sets them apart from the competition.

Award winners will be announced at a special innovation award event during Fieldays, and also feature on Fieldays TV.

Finalists will receive a share of the total prize package of more than $60,000 worth of cash, services and products.

People interested in having a look at the innovations will find 52 of the entrants in the Fieldays Innovation Hub, located on the corner of D Street and M Road, from November 30 to December 3 at Mystery Creek. A further 13 entrants are displaying their innovations from other sites around the event.

Fieldays is run by New Zealand National Fieldays Society, a charitable organisation founded in 1968 for the purpose of advancing the primary industries.

As Fieldays 2023 will be held in its normal June timing, expressions of interest are already open for next year's innovation awards.

For more information on the innovation awards visit the dedicated Fieldays website.

The Fieldays Innovation Award finalists are

● Prototype

- AgLoco Ltd

- AgriSea NZ Ltd

- Breakaway Farm

- Common Knowledge Insect

- Delta Waterways

- Donald Cornwall

- Gallagher Group Ltd

- Herdsman SCC

- Infinity Fence

- MACSO Technologies

- MixRite

- NZ AutoTraps (two entries)

- On2it Electronics

- Onfarm Data Ltd

- Smart Farmer Ltd

- St Paul's Collegiate School (two entries)

- University of Waikato (three entries)

● Early-Stage

- Agovor

- Agriscore Limited

- Agricademy

- Beefree Agro

- Bio Gold Pine Pollen

- Bovonic

- Cleanery

- Concept Dairy

- Datamars Livestock (two entries)

- Farmgate

- Farmote Systems

- Goldpine

- GPSit Group Limited

- H2Ortigator

- IDEXX

- Ingenum

- L2C Compacting Systems

- Machines at Work

- Pāmu Farms of New Zealand

- Precast Products

- ProTag

- QCONZ

- Rapid Spray

- Ravensdown Ecopond

- SNPshot

- Springarm Products Limited

- SPS Automation

- Sustainable Foods/Plan*t

- Watercare

- WelFarm LTD

● Growth and Scale

- AHV New Zealand LTD

- CropX Limited

- Farmax

- Halo Systems

- Herdwatch

- HerdX powered by Snap Core

- HydroMetrics

- Koru Diagnosis

- OmniEye Ltd

- Onside Ltd

- QCONZ

- RiverWatch

- Rurtec