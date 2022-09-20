New Zealand National Fieldays Society CEO Peter Nation is looking forward to warmer weather for the iconic event. Photo / Supplied





Tickets are now on sale for Fieldays, the Southern Hemisphere's largest agricultural event. This year, the event will be held in November due to Covid restrictions which prevented it from being held in June.

With the building of Fieldays under way at Mystery Creek near Hamilton, the more than 1000 contractors who work from scratch to build up the small city are looking forward to building their sites in the sun instead of in winter temperatures.

CEO of the National New Zealand Fieldays Society, Peter Nation, says that this year, Fieldays will be the same event in the same location, but just at a different time.

"Obviously, Fieldays is going to look a little bit different this year - instead of gumboots and beanies, we'll be seeing bucket hats and jandals. Of course, the atmosphere and opportunities will still be the same - it's clear that won't change in any way.

"For over 50 years, Fieldays has been the place to be for members of the agricultural community across the country. This year will be no exception. We're looking forward to welcoming everyone to join in on one of our most iconic events, but this time, we'll be doing it all in the sunshine. Same same, but different."

Fieldays 2022 begins on 30 November 30 and ends on 3 December 3. Tickets can be bought via the Fieldays website at tickets.fieldays.co.nz/tickets/.

Fieldays is based on a 114-hectare site at Mystery Creek, 10 minutes from Hamilton, and is the largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere. Fieldays draws people from around the globe – both as exhibitors and visitors. Fieldays 2021 saw 132,776 people visit the event, generating $675 million in sales revenue for New Zealand businesses.

Fieldays is run by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society, a charitable organisation founded in 1968 for the purpose of advancing the primary industries.