Dwight’s family arrived in Huntly early that morning to continue their search and got the call about Hyslop being found just three hours later, at 1pm.
Dwight believed that police had let them down by not actively searching for their “Normie” and had told her they did not have the staff available in Huntly.
“We never once had an officer come and look for my granddad,” she said, in tears.
“They gave out flyers [the day he passed] and that was it.””
A police spokesperson said the matter had been referred to the Coroner, and they were unable to comment on the specifics. Huntly staff also could not provide further comment.
“However, when a person has been reported missing, police follow multiple lines of inquiry, including the last known location of the missing person, speaking with the family, viewing available CCTV footage, and assessing information provided by members of the public, all of which were being completed in this case.”
As part of the family’s search, Dwight said she joined Huntly’s community page on Facebook and spoke to several people about his whereabouts.
“They were very concerned that a gentleman of Normie’s age was dropped all the way in Huntly from Tauranga to what, disappear and have nobody search for him but his family?”
Dwight said the family was not from Waikato, and they knew nothing about Huntly.
She said Hyslop was a full-time resident in a hospital section of a retirement village in Tauranga.
“I just want to scream … we feel so empty and have no answers. We did everything we could to find him, that is our grandfather and we loved him so much.
“Normie was a very hands-on dad, granddad, and great-granddad, the kind of person that was always around [up until he lost his licence],” she said with a laugh.
“He would drop everything in a heartbeat for us. We’re very broken … I am so proud to be my grandfather’s granddaughter, he was such a kind and loving man.”
Dwight said Normie could now be with their Nannie - his beloved wife Linda - forever.
Hyslop leaves behind his brother Ron, daughter Christine, son-in-laws Michael and Josh, his granddaughters Ashleigh, Sharni, and Breeana, and three great-grandchildren Hadley, Theo, and Evie, along with his extended family and friends.
