Three days later, on August 14, Waikato police confirmed a person had died on Main St, adjacent to the Waikato River near where Hyslop had last been seen. They later confirmed the person was Hyslop.

Norman Hyslop was last seen on Main Street in Huntly, after being dropped off by a taxi about 11.30am on August 10. Photo / Waikato Police

Dwight told the Waikato Herald he was found in the river behind the KBeez grocery store by a former staff member who called the family and police.

“My mum, dad, and sister were there to receive him ... we are absolutely devastated by this outcome.”

Dwight’s family arrived in Huntly early that morning to continue their search and got the call about Hyslop being found just three hours later, at 1pm.

Dwight believed that police had let them down by not actively searching for their “Normie” and had told her they did not have the staff available in Huntly.

“We never once had an officer come and look for my granddad,” she said, in tears.

“They gave out flyers [the day he passed] and that was it.””

A police spokesperson said the matter had been referred to the Coroner, and they were unable to comment on the specifics. Huntly staff also could not provide further comment.

“However, when a person has been reported missing, police follow multiple lines of inquiry, including the last known location of the missing person, speaking with the family, viewing available CCTV footage, and assessing information provided by members of the public, all of which were being completed in this case.”

As part of the family’s search, Dwight said she joined Huntly’s community page on Facebook and spoke to several people about his whereabouts.

“They were very concerned that a gentleman of Normie’s age was dropped all the way in Huntly from Tauranga to what, disappear and have nobody search for him but his family?”

Dwight said the family was not from Waikato, and they knew nothing about Huntly.

Hyslop with Dwight's son Hadley when he was born 7 years ago.

She said Hyslop was a full-time resident in a hospital section of a retirement village in Tauranga.

“He had melanoma cancer, he was unable to shower alone and he could barely walk or dress himself. Normie needed all-round care.”

They travelled from Tauranga to Huntly to find clues on his whereabouts because they believed “police were not actively searching”.

Hyslop was a heavy smoker so they searched anywhere that sold cigarettes and that’s when they came across the KBeez CCTV footage, unaware it would be the last image of him.

“On August 12, we found footage of Normie walking outside a shop called KBeez. That was the last physical sighting of him … he was right there walking around lost and cold … right there.”

The family searched surrounding areas before going to the Huntly police station to tell them of the footage, only to be surprised by what, from their perspective, was the lack of immediate response.

“We just wanted them to search the cameras … that’s all we wanted,” she said through tears.

KBeez owner Sid Patel told the Waikato Herald police did come by later and asked staff if they could see the footage.

From August 12 to 14, Dwight said the family searched the area near the shop where he was last seen.

“We searched the banks probably more than three to four times, my husband even went into the swamps but saw nothing.

“We’re just so glad that Normie popped up.

“All of a sudden, many cops were there and rescue people … but I don’t understand how all these people were there when he was dead, but we needed them on Sunday when he went missing.”

Patel said it was a former staff member who found the body.

Ashleigh Dwight said this is her favourite photo of her Normie and Nannie, and now they will be together forever.

“He came to the premises to show his family from overseas where he used to work and the area around it,” Patel said.

“He was showing them the river when he spotted a body.”

Police confirmed to Waikato Herald the person was Hyslop.

The police spokesperson also acknowledged the family’s contribution to the case.

“Police would like to acknowledge Norman’s family’s efforts during the search and extend our condolences to them as they go through this difficult time.”

Dwight said the family was heartbroken by the loss of Normie.

“I just want to scream … we feel so empty and have no answers. We did everything we could to find him, that is our grandfather and we loved him so much.

“Normie was a very hands-on dad, granddad, and great-granddad, the kind of person that was always around [up until he lost his licence],” she said with a laugh.

“He would drop everything in a heartbeat for us. We’re very broken … I am so proud to be my grandfather’s granddaughter, he was such a kind and loving man.”

Dwight said Normie could now be with their Nannie - his beloved wife Linda - forever.

Hyslop leaves behind his brother Ron, daughter Christine, son-in-laws Michael and Josh, his granddaughters Ashleigh, Sharni, and Breeana, and three great-grandchildren Hadley, Theo, and Evie, along with his extended family and friends.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.



