Have you seen Norman?

Waikato police are seeking the public’s help in locating an 84-year-old man who’s been reported missing.

Norman was last seen on Main Street, Huntly, after being dropped off by a taxi around 11.30am on Saturday, August 10. No last name was given.

A police spokesperson today told Waikato Herald inquiries remained ongoing to locate him.

Norman was believed to be clean-shaven with a moustache and he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, black shoes, and a black jacket. He also uses a black walking stick.