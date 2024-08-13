Advertisement
Waikato police urge public to help find missing 84-year-old Norman

Malisha Kumar
By
In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, Police investigate meth-laced lollies, NZ pilot crashes stolen helicopter and all eyes on the Official Cash Rate.

Have you seen Norman?

Waikato police are seeking the public’s help in locating an 84-year-old man who’s been reported missing.

Norman was last seen on Main Street, Huntly, after being dropped off by a taxi around 11.30am on Saturday, August 10. No last name was given.

A police spokesperson today told Waikato Herald inquiries remained ongoing to locate him.

Norman was believed to be clean-shaven with a moustache and he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, black shoes, and a black jacket. He also uses a black walking stick.

Police ask anyone who sees Norman to contact them as soon as possible on 111.

If anyone has further information on his whereabouts, police can be contacted on 105 quoting file number 240811/8058.

Norman was last seen on Main Street in Huntly, after being dropped off by a taxi at around 11:30am on August 10. Photo / Waikato Police
Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

