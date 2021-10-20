Puniu River Care nursery manager Ngaire Steedman receives her second jab at a pop up vaccination centre at Mangatoatoa Pa from Raukura Hauora O Tainui nurse Howard Brown. Photo / Dean Taylor

Puniu River Care nursery manager Ngaire Steedman receives her second jab at a pop up vaccination centre at Mangatoatoa Pa from Raukura Hauora O Tainui nurse Howard Brown. Photo / Dean Taylor

Waipā District is leading the way with the highest vaccination rates within the Waikato.

As of October 19, data from the Waikato District Health Board states that 67.3 per cent (32,697 people) of Waipā's eligible population is fully vaccinated and 86.6 per cent (42,060) have received their first dose.

On Super Saturday, 1215 Waipā residents got vaccinated, of this number 15 per cent were Māori.

The day smashed vaccination records with people rolling up their sleeves for their Covid-19 jabs. Nationally, 130,002 doses were administered — 39,025 first doses and 90,977 second doses.

Waipā District ranked second in Waikato, by territorial local authority, for vaccination numbers, and Hamilton City came out on top after tallying 4178 vaccinations on the day.

Throughout the Waikato Region, 10,279 vaccinations were delivered and the Waikato District Health Board says 1384 of these were at Waipā vaccination sites.

The results from Super Saturday took the fully vaccinated population up to 65 per cent and those with their first dose increased to 85 per cent.

Māori had the highest proportion of first doses on Super Saturday.

Across the country, 10,825 Maori went out and got their first dose and a further 10,877 got their second dose, which helped Māori vaccination levels jump up by 5.4 per cent since the weekend prior.

As of October 18, 379,563 of the Māori population had received their first dose — 258,018 of those are fully vaccinated.

Nationwide, 66.6 per cent (2.81million) of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, 18.5 per cent (778,000) have received their first dose and 14.9 per cent are unvaccinated.

The challenge across the whole of New Zealand is raising vaccination rates for Māori and young people.

Yesterday, Raukura Hauora O Tainui set up a pop-up vaccination centre at Mangatoatoa Pa and today they are operating at Pirongia Memorial Hall from 10am-3pm.

Mangatoatoa Pa committee chairman and Puniu River Care (PRC) general manager Derek Roberts welcomed the vaccinators on site.

Puniu River Care has 45 staff working at the nursery on the grounds and he is keen to make sure iwi are protected from Covid-19.

He says with Covid on the doorstep more people are concerned for themselves and whānau, and some are taking the chance to get vaccinated.

Derek is concerned plans for a vaccination passport will create a new minority group in New Zealand and the long-term adverse affect that will have.

However, as GM of PRC, he is mindful of the health and safety of staff, which is why he supports the vaccination message.

"We are currently surveying our staff to get a better picture of the vaccination rates," he says.

"We will need that information to move forward."

Derek says many of the older Māori do want to be vaccinated, but don't want to travel, so the pop-up centre is good for locals.

He believes younger people look at the world's leaders, and the damage done through climate change, and question why they should trust them. His answer is they should look at the lives they want to lead in the future and decide whether being safe from Covid is important.

Also supporting the call is PRC nursery manager Ngaire Steedman.

She lined up with five colleagues yesterday and received her second jab. Four of the others decided to get their first dose.

"I'm, proud to be fully vaccinated," she says. "Lots of friends my age aren't so keen to get jabbed, even those close to me."

She says she decided three weeks ago, when Raukura Hauora O Tainui made its first visit to the pa, to set an example to her colleagues, friends and whanau.