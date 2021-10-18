Waipā District Council are assuring residents that there is no Covid-19 in its drinking water supply.

Waipā District Council are assuring residents that there is no Covid-19 in its drinking water supply.

Waipā District Council is setting the record straight following misinformation circulating around its wastewater treatment process.

Water Services manager Martin Mould says following two positive Covid-19 test results in Te Awamutu's wastewater last week, the district's wastewater treatment process had been the subject of misinformation and rumours, which undermined public confidence in the process.

He wants to make things crystal clear for concerned residents.

"There is no Covid-19 in the district's drinking water."

The recent positive Covid-19 wastewater results had no bearing on the district's drinking water says Martin.

"Waipā District Council does not, at any point, reintroduce or reuse wastewater for the district's drinkable water supply. This water, called potable water, does not interact with the district's wastewater," says Martin.

"Our drinking water comes from a number of sources including underground bores in Kihikihi and Te Awamutu, the Waikato River and from Pirongia's Mangauika stream, and all are treated prior to reaching households.

"It is important to remember that the water we drink goes through a rigorous treatment process to ensure it is up to national public health standards prior to it being delivered to your homes."

Martin says the treatment of wastewater was done separately, at an entirely different site, and was performed to regulated standards.

Council was alerted to the rumours when a member of the public phoned Council, saying they had been purchasing bottled water out of fear of the safety of public drinking water.

Martin says while he understood the concern, the public needed to have faith in the district's water treatment system.

"We understand our community is feeling apprehensive around the recent wastewater test results, but we want to reassure residents their drinking water is perfectly safe and reliable."