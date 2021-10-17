A pop-testing site has been set up at the Kihikihi Sports Domain. Photo / Supplied.

Covid-19 testing started this morning in Kihikihi after a positive case was detected in the community yesterday.

The pop-up testing site is at the Kihikihi Sports Domain via Gate 2 today and tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.

The confirmed case follows two positive Covid-19 detections in wastewater samples taken from Te Awamutu on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, which also include flows from Kihikihi and Waikeria Prison.

The Kihikihi case was one of four new cases in the Waikato today, one in Hamilton and two in Raglan, bringing the total number of Covid-19 community cases in the Waikato region to 42.

Two of these cases have recovered.

Anyone in the area who has symptoms of Covid-19, have family members who are symptomatic, or who travels in and out of the area regularly for work are advised to get tested.

Waipā Deputy Mayor Liz Stolwyk says the person did the right thing by getting tested.

"If this person hadn't got tested, we would still be unclear as to where the two positive wastewater results originated so I would like to thank them for being responsible and taking swift action. It's important that we support them what will be a very stressful time," says Liz.

Liz also urged other residents feeling unwell to get tested too.

"If anyone else in the community is showing symptoms, please do the right thing and get tested too and self-isolate at home until you have the result. We need to do all we can to stop the spread and to identify cases as soon as possible is the first step," says Liz.