Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Waikato cases are unlinked and that this was a key factor in keeping the area in a higher alert level. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Waikato, including the Waipā District, will remain at alert level 3 for another five days until 11.59pm Monday, October 18.

Yesterday there were 55 new Covid cases announced, 53 in Auckland and two in the Waikato.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins stated that the Waikato cases were unlinked and that this was a key factor in keeping the area in a higher alert level.

"We don't have yet a full understanding of who might be involved in the chain of transmission there."

Under alert level 3 the rules are to stay at home if you can, keep to your bubble, wear a mask and scan in.

Restaurants and takeaways are open for contactless pick-up and delivery only. People can exercise outdoors but it is advised to stay close to home.

Events cannot go ahead; exceptions are given to weddings, civil unions, funerals and tangiahanga which are strictly limited to 10 guests.

Travel is restricted and only allowed for permitted movement in your local area — for example going to work or school if you need to, shopping or getting exercise.

Public transport for essential personal movement and permitted travel can be used, masks are to be worn and services are not to be used if you are feeling unwell.

As of yesterday, 59.3 per cent (2.49 million) of New Zealand's eligible population have been fully vaccinated, 23.4 per cent (986,000) have received their first dose and 17.3 per cent are unvaccinated.

In the Waipā District, and as of October 12, 56.3 per cent (39,902) of the eligible population are fully vaccinated and 27,313 residents have received their first dose.

Across the country 75 per cent of the eligible population are either booked in or had a first dose and 100 additional vaccination sites are being put in place for Saturday, dubbed Super Saturday.