The Covid-19 pop-up testing station is operating today until 3pm at the Te Awamutu Events Centre. Photo / Dean Taylor.

Covid-19 has again been detected in another sample from Te Awamutu's wastewater.

This second detection follows yesterday's announcement of a positive Covid-19 case being found in the town's wastewater.

The second water sample was taken on Wednesday, October 14 and the first was from Tuesday, October 12.

The Waikato District Health Board yesterday put in place a pop-up testing station at the Te Awamutu Events Centre.

The testing station is also operating today from 10am to 3pm.

"We cannot stress this enough, please get tested if you feel unwell or begin displaying symptoms," wrote Waipā District Council to their Facebook page this morning.

The water collection samples were from the Te Awamutu Wastewater Treatment Plant which includes flows from Te Awamutu, Kihikihi and Waikeria Prison.

