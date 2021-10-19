Auckland has seen a surge in Covid cases with 94 reported today - the highest daily number since the pandemic arrived in this country in March last year. A total of 87 are in Auckland and seven in Waikato.

Six Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Te Awamutu, with residents urged to get tested if they have any sign of symptoms.

Today there are 94 new Covid-19 community cases – seven in the Waikato and 87 in Auckland.

There are now a total of 52 cases in the Waikato region.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said that all the new Waikato cases today are linked to existing cases.

He said region-wide testing is very important.

"If you have not been vaccinated, today is the day to do it."

Waipā deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk urged people to get tested if they had symptoms, and isolate at home until the result is received.



"We need to ensure anyone who needs it, gets tested. Even if you have just a runny nose, get tested. It is imperative we stamp out Covid-19 in our community."

A pop-up testing station has been set up outside Te Awamutu Events Centre, with entry off Mahoe St, and will be open until 5pm. A pop-up testing station in Kihikihi Domain will continue to operate from 10am to 2pm, with entry via Gate 2.

Common symptoms of Covid-19 include a fever, cough, tiredness and a runny nose. Other symptoms could include a headache, aches and pains, diarrhoea or a skin rash.



No locations of interest have been released, but Liz asked for residents to keep an eye on the list on www.health.govt.nz in coming days.



And for those who haven't as yet – vaccinate, she says.



"Vaccination is an important tool in fighting Covid-19 in our community. For those who have not got vaccinated as yet, I really do plead with you to step up and get it done."



This week sees two mobile vaccination centres pop up in Waipā – Mangatoatoa Marae, 66 Te Mawhai Rd, Tokanui, on Wednesday, October 20 from 10am until 3.30pm; and Pirongia Memorial Hall, 997 Franklin St, Pirongia, on Thursday, October 21 from 10am-3pm.