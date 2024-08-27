The ratepayer had not paid rates since 2016.

A Cambridge property owner who is alleged to have not paid rates and water charges since 2016 has had their property sold in a rating sale to recover almost $32,000.

Waipā District Council said it was the first time in almost 20 years it has had to resort to the final option to recover outstanding rates.

The ratepayer had owned the property since July 2014 and had not paid rates or metered water charges since September 9, 2016. The council was owed $31,978.98.

Interim chief executive Ken Morris said taking legal action was a last resort, as previously agreed payment arrangements had not been complied with.