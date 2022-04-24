In the Climb 4 Youth event, participants will take on the Hakarimata Loop track multiple times in four hours to raise money for the Graeme Dingle Foundation's youth programmes. Photo / Derek Flynn

The Graeme Dingle Foundation is running its second Climb 4 Youth fundraising event where 70 participants take on a fitness challenge at the Hakarimata Kauri Loop Track in the hope to raise $40,000 for their youth programmes across the Waikato.

In the challenge, the participants have four hours to clock up as many laps around the loop walk as they can. The track near Ngaruawahia sits 260m above sea level, is 3km long and has 1500 steps.

The foundation's Waikato general manager, Clive Somerville, says like many organisations they had a difficult time fundraising and this event will be a spectacular way to raise funds and celebrate some community heroes who are participating.

"The idea of Climb 4 Youth is that everyone taking part will push themselves out of their comfort zone and experience discomfort that many young people feel every day, while being able to help us raise significant funds to ensure delivery of our mahi in the community and schools."

He says the foundation has already been able to raise over $10,000 before the event day on May 14.

"We'd love to see even more people pledge their support and get involved."

The foundation's namesake and adventurer Sir Graeme Dingle, and co-founder Jo-anne Wilkinson, Lady Dingle, will be joining the hype to support the climbers on the day.

"We are really looking forward to meeting the climbers this year and cheering them on. I used to love running in the bush and mountains, but it's been a few years! Now I just enjoy being in the great outdoors. The commitment from the climbers, both through training and their fundraising, is just incredible to see."

The Graeme Dingle Foundation was founded in 1995 and empowers Kiwi children and young people to develop mental fitness and resilience. The foundation says they have so far helped over 300,000 young Kiwis to be more confident, find purpose and direction, and achieve success.