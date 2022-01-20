The Just Us team, winners of best team spirit award at last year's Relay for Life. Photo / Supplied

The Details

What: Relay For Life 2022

When: Saturday March 26, 10am to 10pm.

Where: Claudelands Events Centre.

Tickets: Free entry for participants. Register your team at: www.relayforlife.org.

The Cancer Society is calling on the community to lace up their walking shoes and hit the track when Waikato Relay For Life returns to Claudelands in Hamilton on Saturday, March 26.

Relay For Life is the second-largest fundraiser for the Cancer Society and will be especially important for the charity after last year's Daffodil Day street collection was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The annual event is a fixture on many people's calendars, says event organiser Shay Rout, with many teams coming back year after year.

Mumma Couchman's Kids was voted best-dressed team last year. Photo / Supplied

"Relay For Life is a truly community event. We get teams from every corner of the Waikato signing up, including schools, sports teams, local businesses - not to mention whānau groups - who get right behind the event. It's what brings such an amazing atmosphere to Relay."

Rout says about 100 teams are expected to take up the challenge and will fundraise for the Cancer Society in the lead-up.

On the day, team members take turns moving their team baton around the grass track in front of the historic Claudelands Grandstand while enjoying non-stop activities and entertainment from local talent.

"The number of people who get involved shows just how many people are impacted by cancer in our community. Sometimes they want to know what they can do to help.

Candle bags line the track as evening falls as a tribute to those taken by cancer. Photo / Supplied

"Relay For Life gives them that opportunity to support others who are going through cancer, and also raise vital funds to ensure people and their families get the practical help they need.

"Whether that's support from our experienced nurses, transport to treatment, or accommodation for out-of-towners who rely on the Cancer Society's Lions Lodge when they have to travel for treatment at Waikato Hospital – our relayers make an incredible difference for their community."

One of the key features of Relay is the opening lap, which is dedicated to anyone who has had a cancer diagnosis. This year Relay For Life will be opened by The Hits Waikato host Blair Dowling who will be charged with the task of energising teams as they set off on the massive 12-hour challenge.

Relay For Life is the Cancer Society's second-largest annual fundraiser, behind Daffodil Day. All funds raised at Relay For Life will stay in the Waikato/Bay of Plenty region and assist the Cancer Society to provide supportive care for people with cancer and their carers, fund vital cancer research, and deliver health promotion programmes.