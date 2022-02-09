Jackie Mead and her family went on a wildlife adventure with Dolphin Seafaris in Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Waikato girl Jackie Mead had a horrific start to her life after being born with a rare liver condition called biliary atresia and suffering a stroke and brain haemorrhage after an operation went wrong, destroying 63 per cent of her brain capacity.

Additionally, she was given Hepatitis B-infected donor liver meaning she is now blind in her right eye and going blind in her left, and suffers from a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Her mother Susan says: "My child was never supposed to walk or talk. Now she's turning into the most amazing young adult. She goes to school every day she's able and has an empathy for other people that makes me strive to be a better person."

Susan and Jackie's dad Mario Moon gave up their jobs to support her and keep the family unit together. Thanks to their love, belief and dedication Jackie now has full speech and mobility.

"When we brought her home from the hospital, we decided we wanted to give her the best life and that meant we'd give up our jobs and our dreams to make that happen. It has made us better people."

When Hell Pizza programme Satan's Little Helper found out about Jackie, they say they had to do something to put a smile on her face and sent her and her family on a wildlife adventure with Dolphin Seafaris in Tauranga.

Susan says she hasn't seen Jackie look that happy for a long time. "When we got on the boat, she rushed to the front, which was brilliant to see, because she's normally a bit more reserved. She had her 'happy place' smile and to see that was absolutely perfect. It was a really special moment.

"As we left the harbour, we saw some orcas and then a pod of dolphins swam up so close to us you could almost touch them. It was so precious, I've never seen dolphins that close up before."

Christmas can be a tough time for the family as Susan lost her mother and father in December two years ago.

"We just needed to smile. We're all so happy and thankful ... Jackie told me she was happy she's sick because it meant she could have a day out with dolphins. I don't often sit here with tears of joy and gratefulness in my eyes but now I do, because [Hell] created memories that are going to last forever."