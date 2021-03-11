Thames woman moves mountains for charity

Laura Peacock will tackle six summits back to back for the Mental Health Foundation and asks for the community's support. Photo / Supplied

Thames personal trainer Laura Peacock, 29, has a heart for a good cause and set her goal to tackle six summits, back to back, raising funds for the Mental Health Foundation this year.

On March 27 to 28, Laura aims to complete the Hakarimatas, Wairere Falls, Mount Te Aroha, Mount Karangahake, Pinnacles Summit and Mount Pauanui in 30 hours - and hopes to get lots of other people on board as well.

"Last year was a tough year for everyone. Lots of people were isolated, lost their jobs and were struggling with their mental health, so I think a lot of people can relate."

Each year for five years, Laura has been doing a fitness challenge fundraiser - 100km cycling, 12 hours on a treadmill, 100km walking, 375km spin cycling. "But last year, I couldn't do anything because of Covid, so now, I wanted to do something big."

Leading up to the six summits, she has organised a charity workout class at her work place, the TCA Fitness Club in Thames on March 16.

At a charity concert at The Stables Restaurant and Brewery on March 19, she will even perform herself - singing and playing guitar - with other local artists and all sales going towards the Mental Health Foundation. "Because music is another passion of mine."

At the six summits fundraiser, the personal trainer from Thames will also walk up Hakarimata Summit. Photo / Supplied

Her fundraising activities all started when her cousin's 3-year-old child was diagnosed with leukaemia and Laura wanted to help. "So for my first fundraiser I cycled 100km for Starship Children's Hospital."

She chooses a different charity and challenge every year. "I choose what is close to my heart: For example, I did some fundraising for the Cancer Society before, because I have lost a loved one to cancer. It is my way of trying to give back."

The six summits are a first for her. "I have never done anything like that before and it will be a massive challenge for me - with no sleep or rests apart from the time it takes to drive to the different locations."

Her partner Hayden Hulley has offered to be her driver for the event and to tackle one or two summits together with her.

"But I told him he needs to save his energy for the driving. I am counting on the community to join me. Of course you don't have to do all six summits, but get your friends and family together and choose one or two," she says.

"I have chosen summits that are quite popular and lots of people will know. It is also quite a good variety with longer and steeper tracks but also entry level summits."

Laura says the challenge is not made to find out who is finishes the fastest. "Do it at your own pace - it is not meant to be a race."

So far, she has over 300 people interested in taking part she says. "How many will turn up on the day is a different story, but I would be happy to see 40 people at each summit."

Or if you would like to donate, she has a Give A Little page here.

If Laura is not exercising or singing, she can be found out on the water: "My partner and I love going to Tauranga and being out on the jetski or fishing."

For more information and live updates visit Laura's six Summits Facebook page.