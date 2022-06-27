Hamiltonian Tanika Naidoo will take up the challenge of making 40 meals for a homeless shelter. Photo / Supplied

Hamiltonian Tanika Naidoo will take up the challenge of making 40 meals for a homeless shelter. Photo / Supplied

Nachos are on the menu for a Wellington homeless shelter this weekend as Hamiltonian and World Vision youth ambassador Tanika Naidoo, 18, takes up the challenge to make 40 portions of the Mexican meal as part of the annual 40-hour famine fundraising event.

Waikato students are joining thousands of rangatahi from around the country to take on a challenge to raise money to help provide clean water for children living in some of the world's toughest places.

Traditionally, the 40-hour challenge meant going without food for 40 hours, but over the years people have become creative, finding fun new challenges such as giving up furniture or technology for 40 hours.

Tanika, now Wellington-based, will be making 40 meals of nachos in 40 hours which are going to be given to a local homeless shelter. She has been participating in the fundraising event for eight years now with different kinds of challenges.

"I did 40 hours without food, 40 hours no talking and 40 hours no furniture ... This year, I wanted to do something that benefits my community and kids that don't have access to clean water at the same time."

She says she first heard about the fundraiser when she went to Southwell School.

"A [World Vision] youth ambassador came to school and held an assembly talk about the 40-hour famine. I remember feeling very motivated and empowered, knowing I could help from little Hamilton on the other side of the world."

World Vision's main aim is to bring clean water to every country the organisation works in by 2030. Last year the fundraising event raised nearly $2 million that went toward tackling the hunger crisis in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The money raised during this year's challenge will contribute to providing emergency water to refugee camps, building new water systems for villages that need a clean water supply and giving communities the tools they need to keep water flowing for years to come.

Tanika already encouraged some of her friends to also start a fundraising challenge and wants to motivate other Waikato rangatahi to get involved as well.

"Just get into it. There are heaps of ideas for challenges out there, you don't even have to do something big. Every little bit helps."

You can still sign up to raise money or make a donation. Your challenge doesn't even need to be water-related: Some fundraising ideas this year include bungy jumping 40 metres and performing 40 random acts of kindness.

Although the 40-hour famine doesn't start until 8pm on Friday donations are already open. Tanika has so far raised $4021.

"My initial goal was $1000 but I was overwhelmed with support, so I slowly increased my goal which is now $4500."

St Peter's Cambridge and Waikato Diocesan School for Girls are also set to take part in the challenge.

Every year, the World Vision 40 Hour Famine is championed by three of Aotearoa's popular young Kiwis. This year's ambassadors include rugby star Caleb Clarke, Mai FM presenter and television host Tegan Yorwarth and Hollywood actor Julian Dennison.