Hunger pandemic fundraiser 40 hour Famine 2021 set to be biggest yet

World Vision 40 Hour Famine Ambassadors Jess Quinn, Caleb Clarke and Paige Tapara. Photo / Supplied

Waikato youth is getting ready for New Zealand's largest youth fundraising event, World Vision 40 Hour Famine.

This year's event, from Friday, June 25 to Sunday, June 27, is said to be the biggest yet with about 90,000 young Kiwis expected to take part. World Vision 40 Hour Famine raises funds for children and families in sub-Saharan Africa.

In the name of stopping the hunger pandemic in Africa, volunteers take on the challenge to go 40 hours without something they rely on, like transport, technology or food.

This year, three of Aotearoa's popular young Kiwis, rugby star Caleb Clarke, model and body positivity advocate Jess Quinn and singer and songwriter Paige Tapara, are championing the World Vision 40 Hour Famine as ambassadors.

Jess says: "At times, it can be easy to forget that there are many people around the world living a very different life to us; the World Vision 40 Hour Famine not only brings this to the forefront, but it gives us the tools we need to simply use what we have to make real and lasting change for children who desperately need it."

Paige says that while it doesn't take a huge amount of effort for Kiwis to put 40 hours aside to help children, families and communities in sub-Saharan Africa, the effort from everybody together would make a huge difference.

"As Covid-19 worsens the damage the extreme poverty, climate change, a recent locust plague and decades of conflict have already done, for children in sub-Saharan Africa, our efforts are needed now, more than ever."

Waikato Waldorf School and Waikato Diocesan School for Girls are also set to take part in the challenge.

The money raised during the challenge will contribute to protect children threatened by the hunger pandemic in sub-Saharan Africa. It will be used to put food on the table for those in need by providing things like seeds, chickens and organic fertiliser to help feed families long-term.

Those who sign up online have the chance to win one of three special prizes: a rugby coaching session with Caleb, a sit-down session with Paige or a morning tea with Jess.

More than 30 million people around the world, half of them children, are one step away from famine. They are starved by conflict and violence, impacts of climate change, inequality and the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the fundraising challenge in 1975, more than three million Kiwis have raised around $80 million in total for causes in 40 countries like the Ethiopian famine, climate change, HIV and the Syrian refugee crisis.

In support of the efforts of Kiwi youth taking part in the 40 Hour Famine, Hamilton's Victoria Street Bridge will be lighting up orange this weekend. The Hamilton bridge is joining well-known landmarks like Auckland's Skytower, Eden Park and Christchurch Airport which will also be lit-up in the colour of World Vision.

