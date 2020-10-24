Barnardos walkers raise over $10,000 towards children affected by family violence

The aim of the fundraiser is that taking 10,000 steps a day will boost donations for the cause. Photo / Supplied

2020 has been a tough year for children in Aotearoa, but one charity is working to make a difference.

Barnardos, a New Zealand children's charity, is running a fundraiser called "Footsteps to a brighter future". The aim of the fundraiser is that by taking 10,000 steps a day, it will help children across the country who are affected by family violence.

The fundraiser, which started on October 12, has raised almost $13,000, which is close to their "ultimate goal" of $15,000.

Barnardos communications and marketing adviser Steph Soper is encouraging people to "jump online and support the people who are walking, and they can do that by sharing on social media or they can make a donation".

One person from Hamilton, Gillian Murdoch who also works at Barnardos, is taking part along with Clare and Tennille, forming Team Waikato. Together, Gillian, Clare and Tennille have raised just over $175.

Soper is asking people to "support people who are signed up to it, and they can donate to the fundraiser as a whole or you could support or donate to a certain person".

All proceeds of the fundraiser will go towards supporting children's programmes run by Barnardos.

This year's fundraiser is the first year and Soper says that if all goes well, "we might get to do it again next year".

The fundraiser finishes on Sunday, November 1.

Those in Hamilton who wish to support the Barnardos Waikato team of Gillian, Clare and Tennille can do so

.