Jan Preston is touring her latest album Pianoland.
Jan Preston’s Boogie Circus is coming to a town near you, and it’s a show not to be missed.
On stage will not only be Australasia’s Queen of Boogie Piano, but also Australia’s virtuoso of acoustic roots and blues guitar, Nick Charles and Preston’s husband and swinging percussionist Mike Pullman.
The trio is touring to promote Preston’s latest release Pianoland.
You will hear the irrepressible Preston on her longstanding and sometimes bumpy road to piano stardom.
Jan will spin yarns from dives in Manhattan to the concert halls of Europe, from her early days in Wellington’s Red Mole Theatre Troupe to a pop hit with Auckland rock band Coup D’Etat, relocating to Sydney in the 80s, and her enduring 50-year career as a piano player, singer/songwriter and composer.
Alongside projected images, the trio will perform her original songs and compositions, providing a perfect counterpoint to her story.
Charles brings dazzling melodic fingerpicking on six and 12-string guitars, stinging bottleneck slide and a lifetime’s stories and songs gathered or written on the world’s musical highways.
It’s no surprise that he has been selected to represent Australia at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis and he will be performing on the iconic stages on Beale St in January.
Jan Preston’s Boogie Circus comes to Pearoa’s The Refinery on Thursday, October 17 at 7pm, Hamilton’s Omaha House of the Blues at 7.30pm on Friday, October 18 and Whitianga’s Monkey House Theatre at 4pm on Sunday, October 20.