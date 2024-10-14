Jan Preston is touring her latest album Pianoland.

Jan Preston’s Boogie Circus is coming to a town near you, and it’s a show not to be missed.

On stage will not only be Australasia’s Queen of Boogie Piano, but also Australia’s virtuoso of acoustic roots and blues guitar, Nick Charles and Preston’s husband and swinging percussionist Mike Pullman.

The trio is touring to promote Preston’s latest release Pianoland.

You will hear the irrepressible Preston on her longstanding and sometimes bumpy road to piano stardom.