Live Like A Local: Fashion Designer Tessa Lont In Singapore

From dressing sophisticated locals to working with textile merchants and exploring the city with her family, Tessa Lont sees many sides of Singapore.

With its long history of tailoring and design, thriving fashion scene, and multicultural denizens, Singapore is a savvy base for people in design vocations. It’s helped New Zealander Tessa Lont take her eponymous label to new heights — she dresses some of the city’s movers and shakers — most recently, returning home to show on the runway at New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria, a collection that was an ode to Māoritanga and her background, from family legacies to her studies in contemporary Māori art.

“My grandparents had a large influence on me as I was their first moko,” says Tessa. “I was often taken to the marae while they and my parents serviced the community.” Clothes are a family legacy too; her grandmother worked at the Swanndri factory and would make Tessa’s outfits for church.

Tessa Lont with her designs and family on the runway at New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Now, as creative director of her own label, Lontessa, she works across the two pillars of the brand: a made-to-measure couture business, as well as a ready-to-wear range of designs for everyday life (notably, Singapore’s famously tropical climate) with “small production runs of quality basic products in an attempt to maintain environmentally ethical and conscious values,” she says. “We focus on creating meaningful garments for all cultures, personalities, shapes and sizes.”

From a Taranaki town of 7000 people to a city of 5.5 million, what brought her to Singapore? Romance. “I met a man; he convinced me to slowly start spending more time here. We married in 2019 and had our daughter Maia in 2021.” In what could easily be a love story from the silver screen, they now live in the historic and highly sought-after district of Emerald Hill, with rows of elegant, pastel-hued shophouses and leafy trees creating an idyllic neighbourhood for their family; and its conveniently close Tessa’s studio on fashion hub Orchard Rd.

Where were you before Singapore?

I am from Waitara, Taranaki. I spent 10 years in Wellington where I studied industrial design at Massey University. I lived in Lisbon for two years, then I lived in Auckland for four years. My plan was to settle back into Waitara for a simple life making garments for my friends, which I started to do in Auckland. I guess I wasn’t ready for that yet. Life had other plans for me.

Can you tell us about where you live now?

I live in a Peranakan shophouse on Emerald Hill Rd. This street is one of the conservation areas of Singapore with an interesting history. These houses look smaller from the front but once you step inside it's very narrow and long. The street has a great community, we know a lot of our neighbours, and although the street branches off the busy Orchard Rd it is really quiet and relaxing. We can walk our dogs and play with our children along the street.

Have you always lived in this spot, or moved around the city?

When I first came to Singapore I stayed at Capella Hotel at Sentosa, which was a serviced duplex. It was beautiful but I felt isolated out there as I didn’t know many people. We moved to our first Emerald Hill shophouse after 18 months.

Peranakan shophouses on Emerald Hill Rd. Photo / Babiche Martens

I live in Singapore because … I created a couture business, Lontessa. I started with a few racks at my house and now have a showroom at Orchard Delfi. I realised there were many big luxury brands, and fast-fashion brands here in Singapore. I wanted to provide something different and include a personal service where you can pop in and create what you want. We also encourage clients to bring back the garments to repair, refit or restore for conscious shopping.

My favourite pastime in Singapore is … Apart from creating amazing garments for my friends, I love swimming and chilling near a pool with my family, the water is always warm.

An activity that defines Singapore life is … working, shopping and eating.

When I want to catch up with friends I … usually meet for dinner or invite them to the shop. Lately, I have been popping over to Mexico Mamas for a drink afterwards at Orchard Towers.

When I need to chill out and relax I … pop out of town for a couple of days, perhaps book a villa in Bali or take a ferry to Batam for a spa day.

Gardens by the Bay, with a view of Marina Bay Sands Hotel Tower. Photo / Babiche Martens

My favourite area of the city is … Chinatown, I love the variety of restaurants and bars in close proximity.

The best area for shopping is … Orchard Rd. It has about 40 shopping malls, so perhaps make a plan before you head out.

For newcomers, I’d recommend … Check out MBS and Gardens by the Bay, it’s impressive; you feel like you have stepped into the future. You should also go to a hawker centre and try as many dishes as possible.

A secret locals know but visitors don’t is … Always carry a small pack of tissues, you need it to chope (reserve) your table while queuing for your food at the hawker.

The thing I enjoy or love most about my city is … It’s incredible to see social tolerance for race, religion and culture. Singapore culture is a fusion of multiculturalism.

The Arab St neighbourhood is a historic textile district, and still has many fabric traders. Photo / Babiche Martens

Tessa’s top 10 favourite places

1. Lontessa Delfi. Come visit us!

2. 1880 has great food, cocktails and really good events.

3. Tanjong Beach Club for a beach day in Sentosa.

4. Shopping at MBS. It’s fun to check out all the big brands, have dinner or lunch at one of the incredible restaurants and book a massage in the hotel to make you feel on top of the world.

5. Taking people to Far East Plaza for a bargain — there are a few hidden gems for custom-made products.

6. The Other Room is a secret cocktail bar below the Marriot Hotel.

7. Peoples Park Chinatown for fabric supplies.

8. Arab Street for fabric shopping.

9. Raffles Hotel for that next-level luxury stay.