From luxury brands that we don’t have (yet) to only-in-Singapore retailers and uniquely local labels, leave some space in your luggage for some retail therapy.

A city that’s heaving with luxury brands catering to its high-income residents and visitors — in some neighbourhoods, it feels like there’s a Prada on every corner — Singapore is a designer destination, catering to every trend and taste.

From flagship luxury stores to glittering malls, it’s surreal compared to New Zealand’s small retail market, and travellers wanting to immerse themselves in an “international” experience can dive in here with an only-in-Singapore shopping list.

While New Zealand has some luxury players, many global brands can only be experienced with a trip to an international powerhouse like Singapore.

A sleek and shiny location for luxury shoppers

To hit as many as possible in one afternoon, a trip to Orchard Rd is a smart idea. Established in the 1970s as a tailoring precinct, recent years have seen it transformed into a high-end shopping district with soaring buildings stacked with household names such as Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton and Dior, as well as stores we wish we had in Auckland, such as Issey Miyake’s Pleats Please line.

The ION Orchard building houses a breathtaking luxury array, including Harry Winston, Loro Piana, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Saint Laurent, Longchamp and Tiffany & Co.; while the handsome Takashimaya Shopping Centre houses everything from Onitsuka to Chanel.

There are destination stores aplenty too. A far cry from its urban, London cousin, Singapore’s Dover Street Market outpost is located in the leafy surrounds of Dempsey Hill. In the architectural, modernist interior (which incorporates antique furniture to great effect) you’ll find of-the-moment designers like Simone Rocha, Chopova Lowena, Martine Rose, Kiko Kostadinov, Molly Goddard, Jacquemus and refreshingly offline Paris brand Casey Casey.

Local multi-brand store Club 21 has made a name for itself, housing an array of the world's best brands — including JW Anderson, Comme des Garcons, Yohji Yamamoto, Marni, Cecilie Bahnsen, Thom Browne, Jil Sander, Balmain and Alaia — catering to a well-heeled local market. The retailer has multiple stores in Singapore, and the Four Seasons shop caters to a slightly more mature customer, with an assortment that's more ornate and tailored — including an impressive range from Dries Van Noten.

Where do stylish Kiwis like to shop? “Avenue On 3 at Paragon Shopping Centre is a must-do luxury shopping destination. Get swept up in the highly curated luxury footwear and accessories, beauty and homeware edit, and be sure to take a moment to indulge in their resident cafe and Champagne bar,” advises Gemma Ross, former Singapore expat and co-founder of Hustle & Bustle. “Bungalow 55 has a great collection of furniture, lighting and objects that make a house a home whether you’re in Singapore for a short or long time, curated by expat interior designer Nina Beale.”

Independent boutiques with a unique point of view

Also unique to the city is its small stable of independent boutiques. Alongside the big flagship brands flourishing around Orchard, you’ll also find independent boutique Manifesto, which stocks brands like Lemaire and A.P.C. It relocated to the stylish, Hilton-adjacent retail precinct Mandarin Gallery around 2018, from its previous space at Capitol Piazza — where it used to host everything from raves to an in-store tattoo artist, explains general manager Elisha Ong. Its new iteration (which has repurposed fixtures and details from the old space) is more sedate, though still visionary, with its impressive clay counter — hand-made from clay on site, the mould has been repurposed for window displays — and aim of carving out a space for a unique point of view.

Fashion boutique Mandarin Gallery can be found in Mandarin Gallery. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vintage fashion is also gaining a well-heeled footing with a few independent stores leading the charge. The vibrant and very cool A Vintage Tale on Joo Chiat Rd is a must-visit. The colourful assortment spans the mid-century to 1990s, including iconic labels like Gucci, Dior, Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent, complemented by a savvy accessories offering of glamorous 1980s costume jewellery, luxury bags and elegant scarves, and the store is a bright oasis in the Singapore fashion landscape — which is dominated by contemporary labels, luxury brands and athleisure.

Sari Coughlan opened the shop 10 years ago and it has been awarded “best vintage store” twice. Together with her business partner, she works with expert collectors in Europe to source their wares and bring them to the Singaporean shopper.

The colourful range at A Vintage Tale. Photo / Babiche Martens

She explains they want to encourage Singaporeans to explore a more eclectic approach to fashion. “We like to encourage mixing and matching,” she says, and they aim to share the value of treasured pre-loved garments. Other things are shared too; there’s happy hour on Thursdays and Fridays (the store has its own bar at the back) and connecting their clientele is important to the community they’ve created. They also aim to make vintage designer clothing accessible, and the shop hosts a special by-the-kilo sale a few times a year.

Coughlan brings a global outlook to her vocation; before basing herself in Singapore, Coughlan has lived in Amsterdam, New York, Chicago and Melbourne, soaking up the vintage and fashion scenes there. She’s also spent time in Aotearoa — her husband is from New Zealand — and she thinks Kiwis have a distinct, admirable sense of style and appreciation for fashion.

Bright and breezy examples of Singapore style

Another colourful retail destination is Beyond The Vines. Established eight years ago, the brand blew up in 2020 when its enticingly named “dumpling bag” went viral with stylish Singaporeans. It’s easy to see why: a squishy cross-body made from technical fabric, it’s rendered in an assortment of colours — perfect for walking around a bright, busy city. This blend of cheeriness and practicality extends to the whole product offering; heavyweight T-shirts, fast-drying gorpcore-esque nylon trousers, jaunty striped shorts (that look appealing like boxers) and short-sleeved shirts would all do very nicely for New Zealand’s casual dress codes.

Beyond The Vines. Photo / Babiche Martens

And of course, unique to Singapore, are its shophouse streets and characterful neighbourhoods, which retain a charm that makes exploring on foot a worthwhile undertaking. If heritage is your thing, make a beeline for Joo Chiat, in the Katong area, which has colourful Pratang homes, and streets of well-maintained shop houses (terrace-style and unique to Singapore) occupied by a slowly evolving assortment of businesses, with everything from boutiques and hip cafes to fashion labels and hairdressers.

It’s here that you’ll find homeware store Crane Living; with an enticing mix of modern shapes and natural materials, it’s worth a visit. Wellington-based Singaporean Priscilla Tan agrees. “I love Crane Living,” she says. “Their shop in Joo Chiat is so charming and unique. It is a special shopping destination and you can find local artists and interesting collaborations they carry in their store.”

Crane Living homeware store in Joo Chiat. Photo / Babiche Martens

The interior stylist has an eye for aesthetics, which extends from her sleek spaces to her personal fashion, and recommends also visiting The Missing Piece boutique, whose interior she designed. “This is my favourite store,” she reveals. “This shop has the best prints and their signature cut-out pieces are so flattering for any body shape. The best part is, they have casual to beautiful cheongsams too.”

Future-focused concept stores

New-generation retail brands are also tapping into the region’s heritage. Bespoke stationery and leather goods brand Bynd Artisan was launched in 2014 by James Quan and Winnie Chan. Her grandfather ran the largest bookbinder in Singapore, and his equipment now lives in their stores. Their customers can create everything from personalised notebooks — selecting everything from covers, paper and closures — to monogrammed leather items. The concept of upcycling is a core part of the business; there’s an upcycled collection, and a collaboration with Singapore Airlines, now in its third edition, which sees it repurposing leather for the company’s business class seats and offcuts from production. Its clientele can also attend workshops on binding and learn skills in hand-crafting.

Personalise a notebook Bynd Artisan's store at ION Orchard. Photo / Babiche Martens

A sense of community also extends to retail initiatives from the Singapore Fashion Council, which manages the mixed-purpose incubator space Design Orchard, established in 2019 to promote local designers, establish a distinctive fashion identity and promote sustainability. The expansive ground floor houses an impressive range of labels, rotating regularly (the store changes its “theme” every four to eight weeks), including Singapore-based New Zealand designer Lontessa.

Blending cultural backgrounds and local flavour, there are breezy cottons and linens designed for the heat, bold designs suitable for the city’s sophisticated restaurants and bars, and an eclectic range of prints and patterns.

Anmako garments at Design Orchard. Photo / Babiche Martens

There’s also unique homeware and books to be had. Every six months there’s an open call for designers, who can pitch their ranges to feature on the floor. Design Orchard also hosts regular activities and workshops, while upstairs is a co-working area, content creation space and resources for young designers like a library, fabrics and packaging from suppliers, and a workroom with patterning tables and industrial sewing machines.

Suitable spots for the dapper shopper

It’s not all about breezy tropical design of course. As a business capital, dapper dressers are well catered to here. If tailoring is your thing, arrange a visit to some of Singapore’s finest during your visit. There are the legacy operations, and many are still in family hands; Joe’s Tailoring is now run by the founder’s three children, while Meiko Tailor is headed by the daughter of the tailor who established the business. CYC dresses a “who’s who of Singapore”, and there’s a new generation of suitmakers that includes Marlo Bespoke, Common Suits and SuitYourself.

Departing the Lion City also offers a chance for one last dose of its distinctive retail therapy. Jewel is the monumental development adjoining Changi airport, housing a multi-storey water feature and circular floors of food and shopping destinations; visit not-yet-in-New-Zealand stores like Fred Perry, Muji, Apple, Hermes and Longchamp (and if you’re flying Singapore Airlines, you can check your bags while you’re there).

Viva travelled to Singapore courtesy of Singapore Tourism Board.