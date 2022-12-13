Food & Drink

You’ve Had Baked Brie, But Have You Had It With Nectarines & Chicory?

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

If your brie isn’t packaged in a box, wrap it in a little baking paper before placing in the oven. Baby cos is a great alternative to chicory if you can find any. Crackers or crostini are another good backup.

BAKED BRIE WITH NECTARINES AND CHICORY RECIPE

Serves 6

125g French brie, at room temperature

1 Tbsp thyme leaves

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 chicory, leaves separated

2 nectarines, diced or sliced

Squeeze of lemon

½ cup toasted walnuts

Honey, to drizzle
  1. Preheat oven to 170C.
  2. Open the brie but leave in its box. Cut a 2cm cross in the middle and sprinkle over the thyme and garlic.
  3. Prepare the chicory, give the nectarines a squeeze of lemon juice and toast the walnuts before baking the brie, so it is ready to serve.
  4. Place the brie in the oven for 10-15 minutes or until soft and gooey. Serve while warm with a drizzle of honey and extra thyme leaves.
  5. Top chicory leaves with nectarine, walnuts and a spoonful of gooey brie.

