I have been making this aioli for years as a Christmas gift. It is perfect for the holiday season, on your favourite dishes or sandwiches. Adding fresh herbs like dill or tarragon will change it up depending on how you are serving it.
GARLIC AIOLI RECIPE Makes 2 cups
3 egg yolks 1 clove garlic, chopped 1 tsp seedy mustard 500ml flavourless oil 2 Tbsp boiling water 1 Tbsp lemon juice or white vinegar Salt and pepper, to taste
- Place the egg yolks, garlic and mustard in a processor or blender. Blend until well combined and slightly pale.
- Slowly add the oil a little, at a time to start then faster as it thickens, until it is all gone. Add the water, lemon juice or vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste.
- Store in jars until ready to gift.