Crunchy, sweet, punchy and creamy. This is the kind of carrot salad you can make a meal out of.

It looks like a lot of ingredients, but this is super quick. The brittle can be stored in an airtight container. It is also lovely to snack on.

RAW CARROT AND BEETROOT SALAD WITH SEED BRITTLE Serves 4

For the brittle ½ cup pumpkin seeds ½ cup pumpkin seeds ½ cup sunflower seeds ½ cup sunflower seeds 1 tsp caraway seeds 1 tsp caraway seeds 1 Tbsp black sesame seeds 1 Tbsp black sesame seeds ¼ tsp salt ¼ tsp salt 1 Tbsp runny honey 1 Tbsp runny honey 1-2 Tbsp water 1-2 Tbsp water

For the salad 2 cups grated carrot 2 cups grated carrot 1 medium beetroot, grated 1 medium beetroot, grated ½ cup chopped parsley ½ cup chopped parsley 2 cups kale leaves 2 cups kale leaves 2 avocados, halved 2 avocados, halved

For the dressing 2 tsp sesame oil 2 tsp sesame oil 1 tsp fish sauce 1 tsp fish sauce 1 Tbsp fresh grated ginger 1 Tbsp fresh grated ginger 1 Tbsp honey 1 Tbsp honey 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp lemon juice

1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a baking tray with paper.

2. Place the seeds, salt and honey in a bowl. Add the water, mixing all well. Tip on to the tray, then place another piece of paper on top, and using a rolling pin, flatten until thin. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove and cool. Break into pieces to top the salad.

3. Place the carrot, beetroot, parsley and kale into a large bowl.

4. Combine all the dressing ingredients in a small jug, mixing well. Pour the dressing over the salad, tossing to combine. Season.