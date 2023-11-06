Food & Drink

Recipe: Oysters With A Carrot & Curry Vinaigrette

By Angela Casley
This seafood dish enjoys a vibrant kick from a flavourful vinaigrette. Photo / Babiche Martens

This delicious vinaigrette is a must to have on hand over the summer holidays. Drizzle over freshly caught fish or mussels off the rocks.

CARROT AND CURRY VINAIGRETTE OYSTERS RECIPE

Makes 12
12 oysters, in shells

1 Tbsp oil

½ onion, diced

3cm piece ginger, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ tsp each of coriander, cumin, fennel and mustard seeds

¼ tsp turmeric

1/8 tsp ground ginger

300ml fresh carrot juice

30ml chardonnay vinegar
Garnish

12 small curry leaves

½ cup diced small Lebanese cucumber

¼ cup spring onion stem, chopped small

¼ cup crispy shallots

¼ cup coriander leaves
  1. Warm the oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and ginger, cooking for 2 minutes. Add the garlic and spices, cooking for a further minutes. Pour in the carrot juice and deglaze the pan, simmering for 10 minutes until reduced by a quarter.
  2. Blend the sauce and add the vinegar. Place in the fridge and cool completely. It will last for up to a week.
  3. For the garnish, fry the curry leaves in a little oil for 20 seconds, then place on a paper towel, patting dry.
  4. To plate, place the oysters on a platter. Add a good spoonful (or to your taste) of curry vinaigrette and top with a little diced cucumber, spring onion, crispy shallots, coriander and fried curry leaves. Serve extra sauce alongside.

