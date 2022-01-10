This soup freezes well, making it ideal to whip out on any occasion. Try it hot with a dollop of yoghurt or iced as a refreshing starter. The watercress stalks add extra flavour, so don’t throw them out.
- In a medium-sized pot melt the butter. Add the onion and garlic, stirring until the onion has softened. Add the potato and stock, bringing to a simmer for 10 minutes to soften. Add the watercress, spinach and pinch of nutmeg, cooking until the greens are wilted. Season to taste. Cool for 10 minutes.
- Blitz the soup until completely smooth, then refrigerate until cold or when needed.
- To serve, place some crushed ice into bowls. Pour over the soup and garnish with fresh watercress leaves.
This recipe was originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Three