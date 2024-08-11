A Thoroughly Rustic Rugbrød Packed With Sustenance

A Copenhagen classic you can rustle up at home, in this recipe from their new cookbook Copenhagen Cult Recipes, Susie Theodorou and Christine Rudolph explain how to make this famous Danish rye bread.

Sourdough rye bread is found everywhere in Copenhagen. It takes a while to make, though, so it’s a true labour of love. After baking, leave the bread for a day before slicing it very thinly. To store it, wrap it in paper towels, then a tea towel, and it will keep for a week.

RUGBRØD RYE BREAD RECIPE Makes 1kg loaf Preparation: 2 days Cooking: 1½–2 hours

80g raw sunflower seeds 80g raw pumpkin seeds 80g raw pumpkin seeds 40g raw flaxseeds 40g raw flaxseeds

For the levain 50g hydrated sourdough starter (buy online) 50g hydrated sourdough starter (buy online) 100g rye flour 100g rye flour

For the dough 75ml dark beer such as stout, at room temperature 75ml dark beer such as stout, at room temperature 190g rye flour 190g rye flour 150g wholegrain rye flour 150g wholegrain rye flour 150g wholegrain spelt flour 150g wholegrain spelt flour 15g fine sea salt 15g fine sea salt 7g barley malt syrup 7g barley malt syrup 2 Tbsp rye flakes, for topping 2 Tbsp rye flakes, for topping

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Toast the seeds for 8–10 minutes until just toasted. Cool, place in a bowl, cover with water and soak overnight. For the levain, put the starter, rye flour and 100ml room temperature water in a bowl, mix well and cover. Leave overnight (at 22-23°C/72-73°F) or at least 12 hours to ferment. The next day, drain the seeds and pat dry on kitchen paper. Place the levain in a bowl and gradually stir in the beer and 500ml (2 cups) room temperature water to dissolve the levain. Add all the dry ingredients, including the seeds and the barley malt syrup. Mix well. Cover and leave in a warm place for 1½-2 hours. Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F). Place the dough in a 1kg loaf pan or 2 smaller ones. Sprinkle the rye flakes on top, then place on a baking tray and bake for 30 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 180°C (350°F) and bake for 1½ hours. Once done, cool completely.

Copenhagen Cult Recipes (mini) by Susie Theodorou and Christine Rudolph, $33, published by Murdoch Books.

