Petite Kitchen’s Crusty Artisan Dutch Oven Bread

I absolutely love the weekend ritual of baking my own bread from scratch. It’s such a rewarding, therapeutic experience, and the outcome is truly enjoyable. This crusty artisan bread is a recipe I make often, deliciously moist and chewy inside, yet it still has the beautiful outer crust of a rustic, peasant loaf.

It is baked in a cast iron Dutch oven, and requires absolutely no kneading and only two hours of rising time. I use spelt flour for this, although buckwheat and rye flour also work well to create a darker, earthier style of bread.

CRUSTY ARTISAN DUTCH OVEN BREAD

3 cups spelt flour* (see notes below) 1 ½ cups warm water (think bath temperature) 1 ½ cups warm water (think bath temperature) ¼ cup honey, or 3 Tbsp coconut sugar ¼ cup honey, or 3 Tbsp coconut sugar 1 tsp sea salt 1 tsp sea salt 2 tsp dried yeast 2 tsp dried yeast

* I used spelt flour, although you could experiment with using rye, buckwheat or flour of your choice. All-purpose gluten-free flour works really well for “white’'-style bread. This can be found at most supermarkets.