The cold is encroaching. These passionfruit recipes will transport you to the tropics.

While our summer goodbyes have been a little bittersweet, there are a few relics of the season we can enjoy a bit longer.

One is passionfruit. The late-summer and early-autumn fruit captures sunny and zesty flavours to suit both seasons (with vibrant colouring to match).

This recipe collection explores how the fruit can be used in breakfasts and desserts. Often, it supplies a welcome tart note to sweet servings — pairing well with vanilla pudding, chocolate and cheesecake. In simpler servings, like toast and yoghurt, the fruit feels like the main event.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re after an indulgent and warming dessert, this ramekin should be your first thought. It houses creamy vanilla pudding and a hint of zest.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Slow Sunday morning? Slather crunchy, fruity toast with creamy ricotta and runny passionfruit pulp. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Has Easter come early? These mini dark chocolate pots are finished with a flourish of cream and a drizzle of passionfruit, striking a fine balance of flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This slice is a much-needed treat for your morning or afternoon break. Serve with an Earl Grey tea or creamy coffee.

Photo / Babiche Martens

When life gives you lemons ... make passionfruit loaf. This iteration pairs sour and sweet for a vibrant dessert.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Coconut cream and rum make this tart a rich serving. Additions of passionfruit are bright and cheery.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Homemade marshmallow is a rewarding weekend project. A drizzle of passionfruit and a dusting of raspberry powder offer extra delights.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This simple combination of Greek yoghurt and lime juice is perfect for chilling during warm or humid evenings.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This cake is ideal for a birthday party. It’s sunny, exciting and sturdy enough to support a few candles.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a dessert you serve to someone special. Top with edible flowers if you want to make a big statement.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Yes, another batch of tarts. These are smaller single servings, appropriate for shared lunches, house guests or bake sales.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A fruit lover’s dream. This gluten-free cake includes zests, orange segments and passionfruit pulp — imagine you’re sitting in a garden, plucking them from a tree.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Yoyos are an oh-so-buttery biscuit sandwich — underrated among the best baked goods. These vanilla varieties find contrast in powerful passionfruit.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A glassy topping lifts this lemony, pineapple cheesecake (in visual appeal and taste).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sago provides the perfect vehicle for an array of fruit and should be a pantry staple. Angela Casley suggests serving with a warming gingery spice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This cheesecake is an end-of-the-evening dessert, best served with a glass of wine on a comfy couch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Each piece of a roulade should be spongey and doused in fresh cream. This dessert makes a great centrepiece, due to its ceremonial slicing.

Photo / Babiche Martens