Indulge In Chocolate Pots With Passionfruit Cream

Make the finale to your dinner this sweet chocolate pot of creamy deliciousness. Make one large bowl if it’s easier, and make it go a little further by doubling the recipe.
CHOCOLATE POTS WITH PASSIONFRUIT CREAM RECIPE Makes 6 small pots
1 cup cream ½ cup milk 2 Tbsp dark cocoa, sifted 120g dark chocolate, chopped 3 egg yolks ½ cup sugar
To Serve ½ cup cream, lightly whipped 2-3 Tbsp passionfruit pulp
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Place 6 x 50ml glasses in an ovenproof dish with sides.
- In a medium-sized pot place the cream, milk and cocoa, slowly bringing to a boil. Remove from the heat and stir through the chocolate until smooth.
- Cream the egg yolks and sugar until light and pale. Slowly add the chocolate cream, whisking until smooth. Strain through a sieve into a jug. Pour into your 6 glasses. Pour boiling water halfway up the sides of your baking dish. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until just set. Remove and cool completely.
- Before serving, dollop with a little cream and a spoon of passionfruit.