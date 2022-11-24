What We’ve Been Crushing On This November

Here’s a selection of things that recently left us with that warm fuzzy feeling, from a sporty-but-delicate bodysuit to a relaxing spa.

The Spa Nomad

Hands up if you’ve gone Christmas shopping and wound up buying things for yourself? This mobile spa service is a bit like that — you could buy a voucher for someone you love, or you could treat yourself. The Spa Nomad services Auckland, Wellington, Kapiti, Martinborough and Christchurch, bringing top-notch massages and facials from experienced therapists direct to your home. I recently had a full-body massage and Hollywood Facial (a powerful resurfacing mask with glycolic acid) from beauty guru Julia, who made a noticeable difference to my skin and stress levels. Being able to waft around the house in my robe afterwards felt truly dreamy, and I plan on purchasing a voucher for — I’d like to say someone else, but we’ll see. Thespanomad.nz — Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

Juliette Hogan Ailsa shirt

You just can’t beat a matching set for summer, and this bold floral print from Juliette Hogan is a total winner. I love that the button-up, short-sleeved Ailsa shirt, paired with the Fantail shorts, gives off a chic pyjama vibe, but you could absolutely get away with wearing this out for dinner, to the beach, or wherever, just by switching up your accessories. Ailsa shirt in Shadow Floral, $379, and Fantail short in Shadow Floral, $329. — Lucy Slight, beauty editor

Everyday Needs watering can

I’m crushing on this sweet green watering can from Everyday Needs. I’ve got a growing operation going on at my apartment (all totally legal) - with a collection of indoor plants and a balcony filled with herbs, dahlias in pots and some giant tomato plants that I’m very proud of. It’d be great to have a proper watering can to work with instead of a kettle. I hope Santa is reading this. Everyday Needs watering can, $165. — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Wixii Morella Tencel bias skirt

This midi skirt was love at first site. It’s chocolatey, silky soft, opaque so as not to worry about any see-through predicaments, and with the kind of fluidity that’s a joy to walk in. Importantly, it also has an elasticated waist — something of a shuffle to get into, but perfect for generous dinners out. I’ve been wearing it with floral tops, tapered singlets, and oversized sweaters when the weather turns mercurial. Wixii Morella Tencel bias skirt, $165. — Julia Gessler, digital editor

Poppy Lissman bag

I’ve been looking for a (faux-leather) colourful textured bag for a while, but I have been struggling to find something other than neutral-toned totes. This Crikey BB purse from Aussie brand Poppy Lissman in its fresh baby blue and gold hardware is on my wishlist — bring on Cyber Monday. Poppy Lissman Crikey BB bag, $207. — Eva Wilson, intern

Wynn Hamlyn Macrame T-shirt

Macrame as fashion has come a long way since the seventies and Janis Joplin in her halter vests and jeans. This Wynn Hamlyn T-shirt made of wooden beads and woven cord is super glamorous and will transform any outfit. Throw it over a bikini or a silk slip, it will look just as cool dancing under the stars at a summer festival as it will at a fancy dinner party. It’s an elegant way to show a bit of skin, without being too obvious. Wynn also does a macrame mini skirt and long-sleeve, maxi dress and each piece is handmade. Wynn Hamlyn Macrame Bead T-shirt, $595. — Amanda Linnell, managing editor

