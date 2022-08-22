What We’ve Been Crushing On This August

Here’s a selection of things that recently left us with that warm fuzzy feeling.

Monmouth Glass Studio carafe and cup set "I am crushing on the colour of this glass carafe and cup set from Monmouth Glass Studio, handblown in Auckland. They come in a range of colours and add a subtle pop to your home's interior, or make a great gift." Carafe $260 and cup set of two $70, from Monmouth.glass Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Stine Goya Adonis jumper "I think I need this Stine Goya Adonis Jumper, with its dropped shoulders, ribbed collar and relentlessly cheerful pastel checks. It's a real departure from my usual uniform of black and denim, but that's okay because I think I need some colour in my life this spring." $449, from Chapmanstore.co.nz Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Sophie Buhai Everyday Boule collar "I didn't know I wanted a Marge Simpson-esque necklace until this onyx-beaded number stole my fickle jewellery heart. It's cartoon-y but chic, and something I'd imagine myself wearing with everything from a weekend jeans and T-shirt look to a blazer-meets-trouser work ensemble." Approx. $835, from Sophiebuhai.com Julia Gessler, digital editor

Sienna Miller's cottage in Architectural Digest "Sienna Miller's recently restored 16th-century thatched-roof cottage in Buckinghamshire is what I'm crushing on this month. It reminds me of Miss Honey's modest cottage in the 1996 film adaptation of Matilda by Roald Dahl, with all its charm and quirk. Sienna commissioned the restorative project during the pandemic, tapping close friend, film and theatre director Gaby Dellal for the re-do. I like that she asked her to work on the interiors as film director's truly know how to light a room and create a scene that feels unique. Small, eclectic details, like reclaimed windows, glassy vintage floor tiling, apron sinks, a cosy Rose Uniacke sofa, 70s floral wallpaper, are just some of the things that have a big impact and make the home feel warm and inviting. My favourite thing is the welcome solitude of a refurbished guesthouse and the sprawling wildflower meadow that surrounds the property. We should all move to the country (dreams are free)." Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Hereu Pesca fisherman sandals "Being tall, I love a stylish flat sandal like these Hereu Pesca fisherman sandals in beautiful tan leather. Handmade in Spain, they are an elegant nod to a style with utilitarian roots. I plan to wear them with wide-legged trousers and long floaty skirts all summer long." $729 from Thisisfabric.com Amanda Linnell, editor

Deborah Sweeney Bespoke Drape pendant "I've been lusting after Deborah Sweeney's lamps and vessels for a while, and now the Wellington-based fashion designer-turned ceramicist is turning her talented hand to pendant lights, her Bespoke Drape Pendant shaped like a fluted skirt. The pendants come in two sizes in either white or toi toi, with customisable brass hardware and cloth cords." From $580, Deborahsweeney.com Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

Marlow Whistler quilted jacket "A chilly weather staple, I already have one quilted jacket on rotation this winter, but am eager to invest in another. This sage green one from local label Marlow caught my eye with its oversized fit and curved side hem. An excellent throw-on-and-go option for when I want to look like I've put in a little extra effort (but really, I haven't). I'll be teaming it with black wide-leg pants and a crisp white tee until spring makes its welcome return. While the brand is available from a handful of fashion boutiques across the country, I'll be supporting local by picking this up at 101 Home in Howick." $349, from 101home.co.nz Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor