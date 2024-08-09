The Coolest Looks At Cophenhagen Fashion Week

Great Danes, good style and some smart ideas for getting dressed.

Smaller than Paris and Milan, Copenhagen Fashion Week has nonetheless established itself as one to watch over the years, particularly its street style.

It was there that the now-ubiquitous oversized blazer was popularised back in 2019, and it’s interesting to see it usurped by an hourglass-shaped tailoring this year.

There were Ganni girls galore of course, and (though I’ll keep it brief in the name of positivity) there was a lot of overstyling. Many showgoers wore the same looks — I counted at least three in the same coat — and it’s a lesson in restraint when it comes to PR seeding and dressing attendees.

But there was plenty of good fashion too, and the weather lends itself to versatility.

Here’s the who looked fresh, authentic and (coolest of all) themselves.

Grece Ghanem outside The Garment during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

A guest outside Baum & Pferdgarten during day three of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Jean-Claude Mpassy outside Mark Kenly Domino Tan during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Guests outside the Deadwood show during day three of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Gabriella Karefa Johnson outside Skall Studio during day three of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

A guest outside the (di)vision show during day two of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Tine Van Cauwenberghe and a guest outside the Lovechild 1979 show during day two of the Copenhagen Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

A guest outside Henrik Vibskov during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

A guest outside Skall Studio during day three of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

A guest outside Won Hundred, during day three of the Copenhagen Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

A guest outside Gestuz on day four of the Copenhagen Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Gleason is the Herald’s deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience), and has worked on Viva for more than four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on in Auckland.

More on fashion

Profiles, insights, and analysis on fame and fashion. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Daniel Craig has channelled a quirkier side to his character in a shoot for luxury brand Loewe. Is this who he really was all along?

The coolest looks at Wimbledon, from Charli XCX to Dave Grohl. All the action from off the court.

Red carpet rewind: Emma Stone’s most striking outfits. As her latest film, Kinds of Kindness, hits New Zealand cinemas this week, we take a look back at the actor’s star style.

At Louis Vuitton, Pharrell celebrates the diversity of human skin in Paris. Pharrell unveiled his latest collection for Louis Vuitton menswear in the French capital.

The delightful delusion of the Marc Jacobs fall 2024 show. The famous designer was determined to dress his models like surreal dolls in his cartoonish show.