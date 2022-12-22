It was a year of fashion dominated by flamboyant self-expression and loads of vintage.

It’s about the time of year when we reflect on the onslaught of fashion that paraded up and down the red carpets from Hollywood to Venice and everywhere in between this year.

The messaging was clear from the start of awards season in January through to the various rescheduled film festivals; a desire for colour thanks to some of the saturated hues that dominated our feeds (all the better to stand out from the digital noise); the ever-evolving world of menswear tapping into its peacocking roots; and an increasing number of famous faces who trawled designer archives and vintage stores for a little fashion nostalgia.

We explored this year with regard to the resale economy’s increasing appetite, celebrities such as Zendaya and The Bling Ring’s Jamie Xie teamed up with super-stylist Law Roach to create some memorable red-carpet moments that stood out not only for their head-to-toe polish but also for their focus on vintage, introducing old ideas to a new generation besotted by designs of the past.

As the fashion industry lamented the end of Alessandro Michele’s tenure as creative director at Gucci in November, we couldn’t help but think, ‘What will Harry wear now?’ - as the unique partnership between Harry Styles and Michele spearheaded a celebration of a new type of masculinity that tested the boundaries of the gender construct through dress, a path previously paved by the likes of the David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, Adam Ant and Prince.

A resulting collaborative collection between Harry and Gucci, along with the singer’s cosmetics line in collaboration with Paris-based fashion designer Marco Ribiero this year has divided opinion. Is this Harry expressing himself freely? Or is this another example of the fashion and music industries queer-baiting for profits?

That fluidity was also seen this year by the likes of Timothee Chalamet’s provocative choices, a backless silk top tucked into a pair of slim dinner trousers by Colombian-born French designer Haider Ackermann worn to the premiere of Bones And All at the Venice Film Festival in September re-defining a new sensitivity and sensuality in menswear evocative of Generation-Z’s increasing rejection of social constructs.

To further drive home this shift, British Vogue bestowed Chalamet the honour of having him as their first solo male cover star in its over 100-year history for its October issue. Jessica Beresford makes some keen observations about whether men have made some progress when it comes to their relationship with getting dressed here.

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccoli’s collaboration with Pantone resulted in the brilliant shade of Valentino PP Pink, the colour a focus for the designer’s autumn/winter 2023 collection and worn by everyone from Lizzo and Lewis Hamilton to Maya Rudolph and Drew Barrymore. Without a doubt, the colour of the year in fashion, a shocking hue that also played on fashion’s polarising obsession with the term “Barbiecore”.

The Princess of Wales' swift transformation from Duchess to Queen-in-waiting has also been evident in the way she has amped up the style stakes — her lemon Emilia Wickstead coat dress worn to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June was one of the highlights this year, along with a nod to her late mother-in-law Diana, with a brown and cream polka dot Alessandra Rich day dress at Royal Ascot in June.

The team have enjoyed serving up our popular looks of the week picks this year, and as for the looks that resonated with us the most in 2022? Drumroll, please ...

It takes two: Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Photo / Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell

Starring in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All, the pair have made some strong strides this year when it came to their promotional tour looks. Complementing each other well on the red carpets, this Venice Film Festival look was a standout — him in Haider Ackermann and her in an updated take on mid-century couture wearing look 54 from the problematic brand-of-the-moment Balenciaga’s 51st haute couture collection. A great example of silk finery looking modern and cool.

The green mile: Harry Styles attends the premiere of My Policeman during the Toronto International Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Styles

Another verdant look we loved this year was when Harry wore this tonal Gucci ensemble in September, complete with a Gucci Bamboo 1947 top handle bag, to the premiere of his film My Policeman. This is one of the many great looks Harry has sported in collaboration with Gucci’s now ex-creative director Alessandro Michele and stylist Harry Lambert.

Spot check: Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends Royal Ascot. Photo / Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Attending the glamorous British horse racing event in June, the polka dots were out again with this airy dress and built-in belt by Alessandra Rich. The designer is one of Kate's go-to designers for some of her royal engagements, and also a lover of the whimsical polka dot print. The look was matched with a tilted sunhat adorned with small white flowers, by Sally-Ann Provan.

Pink brigade: Maya Rudolph attends the premiere of Apple TV+ comedy Loot, in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Maya Rudolph

One of the best examples of Valentino pink on the red-carpet circuit, the actor and comedian selected this voluminous dress with those ubiquitous platform heels to the premiere of her film Loot in June.

Tinker tailor: Andrew Garfield attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in California. Photo / Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

One of the best-dressed men of 2022, Andrew’s impressive choices have been plenty this year, but we loved the simple elegance of this Saint Laurent pinstripe suit that remains firmly on our mood board. Inspired by The Beatles, Andrew worked closely with Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vacarello to pay tribute to Andrew’s British roots with this custom design featuring a notched collar and wide fluid trousers, both in black and silver pinstripe wool, accessorised with great Cuban heel boots to the SAG Awards.

Sunnyside: Anne Hathaway attends a Bulgari event in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Hats off to stylist Law Roach for celebrating his love of fashion with some key clients, including the fashionable renaissance of Anne Hathaway this year. While Anne has also had some great moments, this saturated Valentino number was a memorable one worn to support her duties as one of Bulgari’s high-profile ambassadors in Paris.

Lavender dream: Lorde performs on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Lorde

At Glastonbury in June, the award-winning musician debuted her newly blonde tresses wearing a pale pink leotard from Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu, which she coupled with a pair of red tights. Catch up on our year with Lorde as guest editor of Viva Magazine — Volume Seven and read her hilarious interview with writer Megan Dunn.

Pilgrim 2.0: Film director Autumn de Wilde attends The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Photo / Getty Images

Autumn de Wilde

One of our favourite looks at this year’s Met Gala, the auteur looked radiant in this custom Rodarte look in homage to her contribution to the exhibition as one of the nine film directors who reimagined one of the period rooms in the American Wing as part of the Costume Institute’s exhibition In America: An Anthology of Fashion. A hat and walking stick offer up an air of power and elegance, fitting for the occasion.

Big hat energy: Lil Nas X arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Lil Nas X

The rapper and performer has also been integral to the changing landscape of menswear right now, and in August at the MTV Video Music Awards, he teamed up with American fashion darling Harris Reed for this head-turning look of a custom-painted black feather crinoline with a matching headpiece.

The lady is vamp: Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Another camp advocate is Lady Gaga, who channelled her old-Hollywood Gaga for the Grammy Awards, this year wearing Tiffany & Co. jewels to complement this sculptural Armani Prive gown.

The shoulder: Michelle Yeoh attends the 2022 Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

The Malaysian superstar has had a terrific year with her film Everything Everywhere All At Once, and it was great to see her receive her fashion dues this year too. On this occasion for the Met Gala in May, Michelle wore an off-the-shoulder upcycled silk-faille gown by Prabal Gurung. To complement the dramatic look, the actor wore a show-stopping diamond and pearl Tasaki statement necklace, also by Gurung, with a matching cuff bracelet and white diamond encrusted wristwatch.

About damn time: Lizzo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Lizzo

One of Lizzo’s numerous great looks this year, a slight ode to Wakanda with a complementary lip ring, this voluminous strapless pleated silk haute-couture design by Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2022 collection commanded attention at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. We interviewed the Grammy-winning singer ahead of the release of her new album Special this year.

Trad and true: Deepika Padukone attends the opening ceremony gala dinner for the 75th annual Cannes film festival. Photo / Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

In May, the Bollywood star made a stunning entrance in this black and gold saree designed by Sabyasachi. Her involvement as one of the official competition jurors was also a welcome addition to this year’s event. It’s great to see stars honour their heritage on the red carpet and, hopefully, we will see more of this in 2023.

So sweet: Lena Waithe attends the 2022 BET Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Lena Waithe

We love everything Lena wears, the actor and producer often selecting a sleek tailored look with a point of difference. At the BET Awards in June, this pastel medley from Casablanca was the perfect inspiration for cool summer vibes.

Froth star: Jessica Chastain attends the Oscars. Photo / Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Another pastel moment worth celebrating this year is The Eyes of Tammy Faye star Jessica Chastain’s full frothy Gucci gown at the Oscars in March. The purple tulle halter-neck gown was embellished with a gradient bronze-to-lilac design made entirely of sequins.

Suits you: Oscar Isaac attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Oscar Isaac

Jessica’s Scenes From A Marriage co-star Oscar was another key highlight when it came to the best-dressed guys this year. In February, this Prada fit was the perfect example of mixing an earth tone with pastel for a surprisingly chic update on after-five dressing.

Model citizen: Bella Hadid attends the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of The Innocent (L'Innocent) in Cannes. Photo / Getty Images

Bella Hadid

She’s broken the mould of nepo babies everywhere to carve her place as one of the most in-demand models of our generation, and her personal style has also come a long way too. As one of the internet’s favourite style stars, it’s this particular look that made us pay more attention to her choices, plucked from the Versace archives from the late designer Gianni Versace’s spring/summer 1987 collection, worn to Cannes.

Costume institute: Jessie Buckley attends the Women Talking premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Taking summertime turn-of-the-century to new heights, the Irish actor and singer was a highlight this year when she wore this Erdem look in September to the premiere of Women Talking in Toronto. Matched with a modern, no-fuss platinum hairdo, we love the contrast of taking an otherwise prim dress to an entirely new level.

Op-ed: Rina Sawayama during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture. Photo / Getty Images

Rina Sawayama

2022 was also the year of Daniel Roseberry’s buzzy vision at storied luxury House Schiaparelli, and it was a joy to see Rina front row, wearing the brand her way, complete with intricate face jewels.

Lady luck: Sinead Burke attends Stylist Remarkable Women Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Sinead Burke

In March, the disability advocate, teacher, writer and broadcaster continued to display her love of fashion with this Prada look at the Stylist Remarkable Women Awards. The black pumps and cushy headband are a great addition to this modest look.

Sweet inspiration: Helen Mirren attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Helen Mirren

Kicking off 2022 in style in February, this pale pink look from Dolce & Gabbana was a standout from the veteran actor, who often has plenty of joy and fun when it comes to her thoughtful red-carpet choices. Again, another great example of a headband after five.

Clean lines: Austin Butler attends the UK special screening of Elvis in London. Photo / Getty Images

Austin Butler

One of this year’s breakout stars, the Elvis actor keeps things streamlined and chic in an elegant pairing of black and white Alexander McQueen with a Cartier watch and jewels at the Elvis screening in May.

Long and languid: Alexa Chung at the BOF 500 Gala during the Paris Fashion Week, Womenswear. Photo / Getty Images

Alexa Chung

The style oracle continued to showcase her quintessential brand of Alexa wearing a silky slip dress with a vintage leather coat at the Business of Fashion Gala in October.

Sharp shooter: Solange Knowles attends New York City Ballet's 2022 Fall Fashion Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Solange Knowles

Another style favourite, Solange opts for this mix of 1990s meets 1940s with a navy Bottega Veneta suit and Simone Rocha bag while attending a fashion gala in New York in October.

Lady in red: Tessa Thompson attends the Netflix film Bardo red carpet in Venice. Photo / Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

A great example of feed-stopping colour was this scarlet Elie Saab couture gown worn by the actor to the Bardo premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The full stocking-to-shoe and sweeping-collar-as-hood only enhanced the drama of the colour for maximum impact.

Black and gold: Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the Oscars. Photo / Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Another great example of a rigorous Schiaparelli look worn right was back in March, when the actor and director selected this off-the-shoulder look embellished with gold details at the Oscars.

Power stance: Zendaya attends the 2022 Time 100 Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Zendaya

It’s not a best-dressed list really without at least one of Zendaya’s several radical fashion choices. At the Time 110 Gala in June, the actor re-introduced the work of pioneering fashion designer Bob Mackie to a new generation with this multi-coloured autumn/winter 1998 dress. Vintage redux, she completes the look with Bulgari jewels, of course.

Cool operator: Dan Levy at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome. Photo / Getty Images

Dan Levy

The Schitt’s Creek star attended one of our favourite runway presentations in a while, Valentino’s moving haute couture show, a tribute to its Roman roots held on the Piazza di Spagna. For his front-row appearance, we were left lusting after this chocolate-brown look from the brand.

Into the light: Nina Hoss at the Venice Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Nina Hoss

The beloved German actor and star of The Defeated is the type of European film star we love for their personal approach to fashion. This glittering Dries Van Noten’s coat dress also adorns the cover of our summer quarterly magazine worn by Ngahuia Williams, and is all that’s required to make a statement. Nina wore this in Venice with black pumps.

Power player: LaKeith Stanfield attends the amfAR Gala in Cannes. Photo / Getty Images

Lakeith Stanfield

Our favourite Atlanta actor offered up a sports-meets-utilitarian look in Cannes at the amfAR gala in May, wearing a full look by Kim Jones for Dior.

Truly outrageous: Maneskin's Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, and Thomas Raggi at the MTV Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Maneskin

Leave it to the Italians to do it better. The glamorous quartet wore these complementary custom Gucci looks at the MTV Awards in August and have been lauded for their provocative sound and style.

Full fab: St. Vincent attends the Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

St. Vincent

Back in April, St. Vincent also went for full-blown Gucci glamour in this feather-trimmed gown at the Grammy Awards.

Bird of paradise: Viola Davis attends the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Photo / Getty Images

Viola Davis

In May, the Oscar-winning actor looked majestic in this sunny silk canary yellow gown from Alexander McQueen. A simple Bird of Paradise flower tucked into her hair and an oversized cocktail ring were all that was required to accessorise this standout look.

Pure and simple: Jeremy Pope attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Jeremy Pope

Quite possibly one of the year’s standout suits, the Pose star looked chic in this Louis Vuitton suit with crisp trainers at this year’s Tony Awards.

Bow time: Nicola Coughlan attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

Another frothy moment worth mentioning this year, the Bridgerton star takes on the unapologetic whimsy of this Valentino gown and wears it well to the TV Awards in May.

Twin set: Zoe Kazan attends The Batman world premiere. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Kazan

Making a convincing case for this year’s other key micro-trend of co-ordinated sets, this embellished Miu Miu look is a refreshingly modern take on an otherwise retro wardrobe concept.

Goth is glamour: Willow Smith arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Willow Smith

From sweetness to the dark side, Willow Smith proves there are many layers to black glamour with this powerful outfit from Ambush at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in May. Reminiscent of the sweeping coats and rock ‘n’ roll leather worn by En Vogue for their Free Your Mind music video from 1992.

New sensation: Evan Mock attends The 2022 Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Evan Mock

Another young star whose style we admire is Evan, who wore this buttery yellow Head of State suit to the Met Gala in May: a corseted jacket complemented by a frill-neck collar and Cartier diamonds offset by Evan’s punkish hair and nails.

Mellow yellow: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 'Blackish' Los Angeles special screening. Photo / Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

On this occasion in June, the style favourite chose a Proenza Schouler gown featuring ruching details across the bodice and waist. The colour alone is another example of the power of a saturated hue on an otherwise simple silhouette.

Show time: Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift

She’s had a big year with the release of her tenth album Midnights in October and preceding that was an appearance at the VMA Awards in August looking like the ultimate pop star in this Oscar de la Renta dress.

Elegant endeavours: Rege-Jean Page attends the London premiere of his new film, The Gray Man. Photo / Getty Images

Rege-Jean Page

Another stylish alumni of Bridgerton, the actor proves simplicity is the best approach for a summertime special occasion, wearing this elegant Ozwald Boateng suit. I like the replacement of a white shirt with a simple white singlet.

Denim daze: Zazie Beetz attends the premiere of Bullet Train. Photo / Getty Images

Zazie Beetz

There are too many good looks from Zazie to count, but this one, in particular, showcased her style credentials in the best way possible. With a nod to the things that have helped shape fashion this year — dystopian patchwork, upcycling, Y2K — Zazie wears this Acne creation from its fall 2022 collection well.

Satin spirit: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the premiere of Ambulance. Photo / Getty Images

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Okay, so this is possibly one of my favourite looks of the year simply because of the voluminous silhouette and mix of colours. Where Versace can often overdo it with its prints, it makes up for it with simple shapes and energetic colour.

Baby it's you: Rihanna out and about in Harlem. Photo / Getty Images

Rihanna

This year we also welcomed the news that Bad Gal Riri was expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky. The style icon was photographed out in Harlem during winter, where she debuted her baby bump wearing a Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld pink silk coat from the late designer’s fall 1996 collection. Another great example of vintage fashion feeling totally relevant for the times.

Animal instincts: Shania Twain attends the People’s Choice Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Shania Twain

As Viva’s Emma Gleason perfectly summed up, “There’s nothing cooler than being iconic and self-aware enough to be able to reference yourself” as the country-pop legend turned heads at the People’s Choice Awards wearing custom Rodarte. The theatrical leopard-print look called to mind her famous outfit from her 1998 music video for That Don’t Impress Me Much, which was a collaboration with designer Marc Bouwer.

La dolce vita: Jennifer Coolidge collects her Emmy Award in September. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

It’s Jennifer’s world and we were all living in it for 2022. Deservedly winning an Emmy Award in September for her Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in White Lotus, the beloved actor collected her award in a look her character Tanya would have approved of — a Dolce & Gabbana off-the-shoulder gown with a baroque print.

She's a riot: Model, activist and actor Adwoa Aboah attends the Met Gala in May. Photo / Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah

Quite possibly a top-five look of 2022, this polka dot confection from Tory Burch was a nod to the past with an eye on the present with bows, saccharine pink and polka dots. Adwoa’s modern energy gives this frivolous taffeta design plenty of spirit and attitude — it’s always great to see the Brits turn up to any American red-carpet event with their irreverent sense of humour and edge.