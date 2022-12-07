Say Hello To Viva Magazine — Volume Ten

Viva Magazine — Volume 10 is a celebration of summer and all the things we love about this time of the year: fabulous fashion, from swimwear to elegant party dresses perfect for alfresco soirees; delicious food designed to be shared in relaxing holiday settings; inspiring ways to decorate your home; travel stories to tantalise the wanderlust in you; deep, inspiring reads perfect for a peaceful staycation.

Whatever you’re doing this summer we want you to make the most of it.

Our cover star, model and agent Ngahuia Williams, and her husband, Huffer founder Steve Dunstan, open the doors to their recently updated home in Piha, a serene space transformed by leading interior designer Katie Lockhart.

For two of Aotearoa’s leading faces in fashion, it’s a sanctuary where off-duty time is spent amongst the raw beauty of the west coast.

Find Mediterranean-inspired recipes, like vegetable and kingfish kebabs. Photo / Babiche Martens

Beauty editor Lucy Slight highlights must-haves for the hottest accessory in beauty — your skin — from shimmering oils to gradual tanners that’ll help to achieve a top-to-toe glow, to low-maintenance foundations that hold their own when the warm, humid temperatures hit.

Author Megan Dunn writes about her latest exhibition The Mermaid Chronicles, and details her encounters with mermaids both professional and mythological.

“I fully understand how hard it is to be a woman,” one performer tells her, “we are constantly judged by our appearance, yet I think pretty things matter too. The mermaid is associated with the ocean, the womb of the world, and the performers in my show make it look graceful, serene, and feminine to be underwater. Even though they can’t breathe or see and sometimes get menaced by fish.”

Feel the heat, with model and agent Ngahuia Williams.

Contributing fashion editor Chloe Hill has lent her eclectic styling power to a gorgeous accessories-laden resortwear shoot by photographer Matt Hurley, while fashion director Dan Ahwa turns to summer wardrobe essentials (with plenty of pizzaz) and journalist Jessica Beresford examines the algorithmic power — and potential detriment — of TikTok’s ‘clean girl’ aesthetic. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Viva Magazine is put together by an incredibly talented and passionate team of people who I feel honoured to work alongside every day, and we’ve come a long way since we launched our first issue in lockdown in 2020.

Since then the magazine has gone on to achieve global success both commercially and with audiences here at home.

Indeed, we have achieved more than we’d dreamed to hope for, from winning Best Use of Print at launch against worldwide competition in the INMA Global Awards, to our most recent awards for Best Cover and Best Advertising Solution at the New Zealand Magazine Media Awards.

While all of this is happening, we also create a weekly Viva magazine which is distributed in the New Zealand Herald, we have a seasonal podcast, and a website that connects our audience with inspirational and informative stories.

Discover an accessories-laden resortwear shoot by photographer Matt Hurley with model Derya Parlak. Photo / Matt Hurley

I want to take this opportunity to thank all the incredible creatives who have helped make Viva Magazine stand out from the crowd; a magazine that has captured a unique time in our lives and celebrated what truly makes living in Aotearoa so special.

Like most of you, here at Viva we’re all looking forward to having a relaxing summer break — escaping to the beach, camping, road-tripping, letting our hair down at myriad music festivals, dancing under the stars, taking time to celebrate with good wine, food, family, friends and, all importantly, to just relax and chill out.