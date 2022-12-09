The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Shania Twain To Naomi Campbell

Theatrics, glamour and a touch of camp were on show this week, providing inspiration aplenty for party dressing.

Photo / Getty Images

Shania Twain

There’s is nothing cooler than being iconic and self-aware enough to be able to reference yourself, and Shania Twain did exactly that at the People’s Choice Awards this week. She’s wearing custom Rodarte, and this theatrical leopard-print look calls to mind her famous outfit from her 1998 music video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, which was a collaboration with designer Marc Bouwer.

Photo / Getty Images

Iris Law

A subscriber to the “weird girl” aesthetic, here Law shows how that kooky buzz can be translated to the red carpet. She’s at The Royal Albert Hall for British Fashion Council’s 2022 Fashion Awards. In addition to being a model, Law has fashion pedigree (mother Sadie Frost co-designed hip 2000s label Frost French) and is showing off her style chops in a 2007 Comme des Garçons look from One Of A Kind vintage archive, paired with another noughties staple, Jimmy Choo shoes.

Photo / Getty Images

Laverne Cox

One of the more unexpected trends of 2022, panniers have been seen everywhere from Louis Vuitton and Dior to Loewe. This iteration is by Collina Strada, styled on Laverne Cox by Christina Joy Pacelli, and she really looks phenomenal.

Photo / Getty Images

Alexa Demi and Taylor Russell

Aesthetic duos are delightful, and these two rising stars stepped out in matching looks in New York City this week for Moet & Chandon’s holiday party. Russell is wearing Schiaparelli couture — a celestial look to match Campbell’s — while Demie donned an Azzedine Alaïa ensemble from the late designer’s spring-summer 1992 collection.

Photo / Getty Images

Dwayne Wade

It’s so refreshing to see an alternative to a suit or blazer, and the jacket that Wade wore to the People’s Choice Awards is a great example of something different. Designed by Louis Vuitton, it balances utilitarian design details, like flap pockets and a boxy silhouette, with regal purple suede and embossed logo pattern — well paired with higher-rise dress trousers for balance.

Photo / @Prada

Sinead Burke

Prada dressed a plethora of guests at the Fashion Awards event — among their ranks, Sheila Atim and Alexa Chung — but academic and activist Sinead Burke was particularly good, showcasing the clever, camp glamour that Prada does so well. It's a rather Hitchcockian vibe, and the feathers are a fabulous touch.

Photo / @Simoneashley

Simone Ashley

If there’s one brand that knows how to do a party look, it’s 16arlington — worn here by Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, also at the British Fashion Council awards. Hoods are really having a moment, and I like how Ashley has paired this with a wet look hair and Chopard jewellery, for a gleaming result.

Photo / Getty Images

John Boyega

A dress coat is a great way to look tailored, especially in winter. John Boyega wore a dashing one to the premiere of the Avatar sequel in London — with a satin collar and embroidered detailing.

Photo / @Naomi

Naomi Campbell