The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Shania Twain To Naomi Campbell

Theatrics, glamour and a touch of camp were on show this week, providing inspiration aplenty for party dressing.
Shania Twain
There’s is nothing cooler than being iconic and self-aware enough to be able to reference yourself, and Shania Twain did exactly that at the People’s Choice Awards this week. She’s wearing custom Rodarte, and this theatrical leopard-print look calls to mind her famous outfit from her 1998 music video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, which was a collaboration with designer Marc Bouwer.
Iris Law
A subscriber to the “weird girl” aesthetic, here Law shows how that kooky buzz can be translated to the red carpet. She’s at The Royal Albert Hall for British Fashion Council’s 2022 Fashion Awards. In addition to being a model, Law has fashion pedigree (mother Sadie Frost co-designed hip 2000s label Frost French) and is showing off her style chops in a 2007 Comme des Garçons look from One Of A Kind vintage archive, paired with another noughties staple, Jimmy Choo shoes.
Laverne Cox
One of the more unexpected trends of 2022, panniers have been seen everywhere from Louis Vuitton and Dior to Loewe. This iteration is by Collina Strada, styled on Laverne Cox by Christina Joy Pacelli, and she really looks phenomenal.
Alexa Demi and Taylor Russell
Aesthetic duos are delightful, and these two rising stars stepped out in matching looks in New York City this week for Moet & Chandon’s holiday party. Russell is wearing Schiaparelli couture — a celestial look to match Campbell’s — while Demie donned an Azzedine Alaïa ensemble from the late designer’s spring-summer 1992 collection.
Dwayne Wade
It’s so refreshing to see an alternative to a suit or blazer, and the jacket that Wade wore to the People’s Choice Awards is a great example of something different. Designed by Louis Vuitton, it balances utilitarian design details, like flap pockets and a boxy silhouette, with regal purple suede and embossed logo pattern — well paired with higher-rise dress trousers for balance.
Sinead Burke
Prada dressed a plethora of guests at the Fashion Awards event — among their ranks, Sheila Atim and Alexa Chung — but academic and activist Sinead Burke was particularly good, showcasing the clever, camp glamour that Prada does so well. It’s a rather Hitchcockian vibe, and the feathers are a fabulous touch.
Simone Ashley
If there’s one brand that knows how to do a party look, it’s 16arlington — worn here by Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, also at the British Fashion Council awards. Hoods are really having a moment, and I like how Ashley has paired this with a wet look hair and Chopard jewellery, for a gleaming result.
John Boyega
A dress coat is a great way to look tailored, especially in winter. John Boyega wore a dashing one to the premiere of the Avatar sequel in London — with a satin collar and embroidered detailing.
Naomi Campbell
I love when Campbell does sequins. Remember that Versace minidress she wore in 1999 alongside Kate Moss? This latest glittering turn is Valentino, paired with Bulgari jewellery, and the design uses pleats and a cape detail to great effect. She’s another star at the British Fashion Council awards, where Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli won designer of the year. Stellar indeed.