Lunar New Year: The Most Luxurious Fashion Buys To Help Celebrate The Year of The Dragon

Say Gōng xǐ fā cái and Xīnnián kuàilè (新年快乐) to the Year of the Dragon with this array of bright and brilliant presents.

So accustomed are we to the majority ruling of a Gregorian calendar that we often fail to recognise that more than two billion people around the world celebrate a New Year that falls on an entirely different day and month.

While we look forward to New Zealand’s own New Year with Matariki in June, we can look forward to celebrating the arrival of a clean slate in the form of Lunar New Year, which this year falls on February 10.

A chance to reunite with family, Lunar New Year is marked in New Zealand with several celebratory events open to the public including the ever-popular Lunar New Year Festival in Pōneke and Tāmaki Makaurau’s Lantern Festival, which returns after a four-year hiatus to the Manukau Sports Bowl starting on the February 22, with 44 vendors and stalls. There’s also lots of great eating to be had, with restaurants offering special menus.

Marked each year by a mythological zodiac creature, this year’s Lunar New Year ushers in the year of the dragon, a symbol of prosperity, luck and power.

To help celebrate, several fashion brands have released an assortment of collectable items to mark the occasion. While it’s a time for the exchange of red money envelopes, you can also stretch your generosity by considering this array of Lunar New Year-appropriate gifts.

Karen Walker's dragon pendant is available in silver, gold and rose gold.

A dragon pendant from Karen Walker

Perfectly relevant for the year of the dragon, this dragon pendant is string on a fine adjustable chain and comes encased in a lucky red box which makes for an impressive gift. Choose from a selection of rose gold, gold and sterling silver. From $279. KarenWalker.com

A Silk Laundry embroidered shirt.

A silk embroidered shirt from Silk Laundry

The feeling of 100 per cent silk against the body is a form of luxury in itself, and for something that truly celebrates the Lunar New Year, this gender-neutral option comes in a vibrant shade of red with a dragon motif embroidery with plenty of impact. Approximately $450 from Silklaundry.com.au

Burberry blanket scarf.

A cashmere blanket scarf from Burberry

Burberry creative director Daniel Lee has lent his artful sensibility to the storied British luxury brand and for this latest assortment of Lunar New Year treasures, you’ll find several items rendered in the lucky colour red including this oversized blanket perfect for cocooning in. Made in Italy from brushed cashmere, the blanket is the sort of enveloping item you can throw on with a look as temperatures drop or have as a special throw to complement your interiors. Also featured in this special capsule range is a unique houndstooth check and a seasonal rose print. Burberry.com and Westfield Newmarket (09) 900 5164.

Versace's Athena Year of the Dragon mini tote bag.

A mini tote bag from Versace

The Italian brand’s popularity within the Asian market continues to grow, and this soft pastel pink mini tote is a fresh take on a Lunar New Year gift idea featuring the fusion of cultures with the brand’s Barocco jacquard, 90s vintage logo and a dragon embroidery at the front to symbolise good luck and prosperity. $2400 from Versace.com and Westfield Newmarket, (09) 941 8388.

Pendant options from local Chinese jeweller Wilbur Hsu.

A pendant on a silk string from Wilbr Hsu

This is one that I can vouch for as I recently purchased one myself. Crafted locally in Tāmaki Makaurau by local jewellery designer Wilbur Hsu, choose from an array of sweet miniature pendants in sterling silver, including a conch shell, a jewellery box and, of course, a pendant. Choose from a selection of coloured silk strings that all feature vintage green jade balls at the back to adjust the size of your pendant to its desired length. For some local luxury, this would make the perfect Lunar New Year gift. Prices start from $189 from Public Record.

A pair of Alexandre Vauthier sandals from Faradays

For something that is in keeping with the theme and offers a little opulence, these options are made from glossy patent red leather and dazzling crystal embellishments. For someone particularly special with a penchant for designer heels, try these. $1989, from Faradays. (09) 217 1017.

Tommy Hilfiger's reversible jacket.

A Tommy Hilfiger bomber jacket

Another great gift idea for the style savant, this reversible bomber jacket offers plenty of cool points with its sporty silhouette and versatility. Created in celebration of the Year of the Dragon, this limited-edition outerwear option features all-over monogram detailing. $559 from NZ.Tommy.com.

Gucci's baby dragon keychain.

A baby dragon keychain from Gucci

A charming token of affection, this whimsical gift is a unique memento made with red and pink enamel. $1105 from Gucci.com and Westfield Newmarket 0800 009 000.

A Polo Ralph Lauren top

Rendered in the colour of the occasion, this scarlet-hued cardigan from the American stalwart is another impressive gift for someone fashionably-minded, made from cotton and updated with the colour to specifically celebrate the Lunar New Year. $329, from Smith & Caughey’s.

A Swarovski bracelet

The crystal aficionados have taken whimsy to the next level with this charming bracelet to mark the Year of the Dragon with a mix of gold-tone plating, colourful crystals, pearls and lucky red fabric. A lucky coin is also attached, set with a single red crystal. $289 from Swarvoski.com

