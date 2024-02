Enter The Dragon: The Auckland Restaurants Celebrating Lunar New Year In Delicious Style

Lincoln Tan rounds up some of the best Auckland restaurants to celebrate Lunar New Year (February 10-24), and what to eat, from hot pot, to Canton-style crayfish and a spot of high tea.

It’ll be just over a week before many thousands of people in New Zealand will join a quarter of the world’s population of eight billion in celebrating the Lunar New Year — or as my late mother would call it — the “real new year”.

Steeped in traditions and superstitions, the festival tied to the lunar-solar calendar was originally observed as a time to honour ancestors and the gods. Today, it is about celebrations of new beginnings, luck and prosperity.

For the Chinese, Lunar New Year festivities span 15 days starting on February 10 and ending on February 24 this year.

Definitely my favourite festival, as a child growing up in Singapore I looked forward to receiving hong baos, or red envelopes filled with money that married relatives handed out for good luck. Not so much now, when I’m the one having to give them out.

Master Jacky Luk and team of Hup Jong Mune Wushu Culture Association will be performing lion and dragon dances to celebrate the Year of the Dragon at SkyCity. Photo / Dean Purcell

But one thing that hasn’t changed about why I love this festival so much is the food.

I love food, and central to Lunar New Year celebrations is feasting. It’s taboo to go hungry during the 15-day observance of the festival to ensure you will not encounter any hunger in the coming year — on the contrary, you are encouraged to overeat to get a year of abundance and surplus.

It is believed that eating the right food could be tied to luck and fortune for the coming year — things like whole steamed fish for abundance, dumplings for wealth, longevity noodles for long life, and prawns for happiness.

The coming year is a special one, represented by the most powerful and only mythical creature in the 12-animal Chinese zodiac, the Dragon. It is a symbol of honour, authority and dignity and has been used to represent imperial power since ancient times in China.

Guangzhou Hot Pot has auspicious Lunar New Year ingredients that include abalone, oysters, scampi, whole fish and long life noodles. Photo / Alex Burton

For many Chinese families, including thousands from the 283,000-strong population in New Zealand, they will begin their feasting on Lunar New Year’s Eve (Friday, February 9). It’s considered the most important meal, also often referred to as “reunion dinner”, where the whole family gathers to reaffirm the love and respect that binds them as a unit.

Koreans, Vietnamese and many from across the Chinese diaspora also partake in the festivities, which in Auckland starts with a Chinese New Year Festival and Market Day at the ASB Showgrounds on Saturday (February 3) and ends with the massive Auckland Lantern Festival that runs from February 22-25.

This year, I’ll be leading a series of six Lunar New Year walking food tours for Heart of the City and my reunion dinner with the family will be at Guangzhou Hot Pot in Mid City Mall after the New Year’s Eve tour.

It is believed the hot pot symbolises reunion because of its circular shape and the communal way it’s relished; it represents unity in the family. Typical hot-pot ingredients include thinly sliced lamb, pork, beef and seasonal vegetables, but on this festive evening almost certainly there’ll be “auspicious” additions such as abalone (pāua), fish and crayfish.

Chef Yuhua Xu of Sum Made Restaurant with crayfish made with a special mapo tofu sauce. Photo / Alex Burton

To immerse yourself in the true spirit of the festivities, make a reservation at one of the bigger Chinese restaurants, most of which will have set menus or special menus that include “lucky food” to ring in the new year.

Being the Year of the Dragon, demand for crayfish is expected to soar and many restaurants are stocking up their live seafood tanks with the premium crustacean.

The crayfish, called long xia in Mandarin or loong har in Cantonese literally translates as “dragon prawn” and is regarded as a status symbol among the Chinese. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.