Ring In The Year Of The Dragon With These Fortuitous Beauty Buys

Celebrate Lunar New Year with our picks of the prettiest (and luckiest) beauty gifts.

An enchanting eyeshadow palette to boost prosperity, a fresh take on traditional Chinese porcelain and a blossoming hair care duo to signify new beginnings — you won’t want to miss these artful beauty exclusives if you’re planning on bringing a little glamour and good luck with you into the Year of the Dragon.

A symbol of great power, good luck, fortune and strength in Chinese culture, 2024′s mythical creature is the only one in all of the Zodiac.

So, if you’re in need of any (or all of the above) take comfort in the fact that there are only a few days until Lunar New Year celebrations begin on February 10.

Throughout the 15 days of celebration, traditional customs include plenty of feasting and gift-giving — especially when it comes to gifts that represent good luck, abundance and prosperity.

Food including oranges, flowers, plants, money housed in a red envelope (known as hongbao in Mandarin and laisee in Cantonese) are traditional gift-worthy items, as are Zodiac animals or anything bedecked in red or gold.

This year, several beauty brands have released limited-edition collections in auspicious colours or emblazoned with dragon-inspired designs, a motif which is said to bolster one’s chances of a bright and successful future.

Below, our top picks of Lunar New Year 2024 limited-edition releases.

A highlight from this year’s Limited-Edition Glow With Luck Collection is Bobbi Brown’s best-selling Blush & Highlight Duo, which sees two of its complexion perfectors housed in a colourful, dragon-inspired gilt compact. If your sun-kissed glow is starting to fade now that you’ve returned to the office, a sweep of Highlighting Powder is sure to restore radiance to the high points of the face, while a swirl of Radiant Blush lends a healthy flush to the apples of the cheeks.

At the time of publishing, Sulwhasoo’s cult-favourite serum was sold out online, so be sure to join Sephora’s waitlist to be notified as soon as it restocks. It’s the sixth iteration since the glass-skin serum was first introduced back in 1997, and this season the white bottle is dressed up with an intricate blood orange dragon design. Designed as a post-cleanse prep step, this unique serum helps to hydrate, nourish and firm skin, while improving the efficacy of skincare to follow.

Bedecked in shades of pink, plum, purple and blush, the packaging that houses Circa’s limited-edition Lunar New Year candle is an excellent teaser of the sweet scent that lies within. Rose & Lychee sees bursts of both combine with notes of just-ripe strawberry to capture the power, charisma and enchantment of the noble dragon, and is said to help protect your home for the year to come.

Capturing the allure and mystique of the dragon comes Clinique's limited-edition collection, which sees five of its most-loved products reimagined in festive packaging with luxe gold finishes. Our pick of the bunch is this silky makeup-removing balm, which can be used as a first cleanse in any skincare routine. It transforms upon contact with water to quickly dissolve makeup, sunscreen and impurities without leaving skin feeling stripped or dry.

Every year, Estee Lauder reveals the latest design of its Lunar New Year collection, said to bring luck to the wearer (and good fortune to the skin). This year’s design sees a gilt dragon dance and swirl around the angular bottle, a staunch protector of the best-selling formula within. As a long-time ANR devotee, I can attest to its benefits — whether worn under makeup or cocktailed with serums at night-time — it’s excellent for restoring hydration and radiance to tired or dehydrated skin.

Feeling generous? Sisley Paris’ Lunar New Year offering includes the brand’s unique Ecological Compound, which is said to support the skin’s optimal function. It does so with a blend of five plant extracts — centella asiatica, ginseng, hops, horsetail and rosemary — alongside newbies burdock and meadowsweet extract. It matches the skin’s pH level and promotes a fortified and balanced skin microbiome. Find it flanked by three of Sisley’s popular picks, the Express Flower Gel, Sisleya Anti-Wrinkle Serum and Sisleya Eye and Lip Cream.

With shades inspired by the boldness of a dragon, including Untamed Flame, She’s Got Flare and Waiting In The Wings, M.A.C’s newest eye palette houses six enchanting hues ranging from lustre to matte finishes. Each long-wearing shade won’t crease or shift, and is safe for contact lens wearers. As a reminder of the good fortune brought by the dragon, the outer packaging is decked out in lucky red scales.

From the imagination of Australian-Chinese artist Chris Chun, comes this brightly-hued, maximalist floral design which houses Oribe’s limited-edition Lunar New Year gift set. Chris’ bespoke design highlights blossoming florals and dancing wood dragons to remind us all to step into the new year with a sense of gratitude, joy and prosperity. Inside, find two bottles of Oribe’s Hair Alchemy Resilience Shampoo and Conditioner, which protects and defends hair from oxidative stress as well as the drying, damaging, colour-depleting effects of the elements thanks to its Signature Complex and blend of plant extracts.

Think of Glasshouse Fragrances Dance of the Dragon collection as art for your mantelpiece — a modern take on Chinese tradition with a ceramic blue and white vessel in a nod to the highly-prized porcelain of the Ming Dynasty. The scent itself, with notes of red sandalwood and patchouli, represents the unfurling of a prosperous journey to come, alongside good fortune and new beginnings. There’s power in its name, and once lit the flame takes on a life of itself, an extra flicker to reflect the powerful and majestic dance of the dragon.

In honour of hongbao, Mecca has revealed its limited-edition Red Pockets which can be shared with friends and family to wish them luck and prosperity for the year ahead. Receive a Red Pocket in-store when you purchase a product from Mecca’s Lunar New Year Edit, which includes best-sellers like the Nars Powermatte Lipstick, Byredo Mascara Space Black, Diptyque Tubereuse Rouge Candle, and Violette_FR Petal Bouche Matte.

Available from selected Mecca stores until February 10 while stocks last. Please note, Red Pockets come empty.

