15 Silky Scarves That Are Total Head-turners

Suzanne Paul knows dozens of ways to wear a scarf. Here are more than a dozen to wear yourself.

Suzanne Paul connotes not just moods but materials: products that tout thousands of luminous spheres, clips to tame sarongs and shawls and scarves. If we are sold on anything, though, it is the sweet reverence of the latter, the simple joy of being silk-shrouded in tulips in bloom.

Below, fashion assistant and stylist Annabel Dickson selects some of the best scarves to shop now. More than anything, these options from fashion stalwart Karen Walker to rising designer Rory William Dockerty suggest motion, playfulness, the daintiness of tied knots and sharp corners rendered in something impossibly soft. And if you need help on how to wear one, Suzanne has some advice.

Squint and you’ll see the tulips in this deliberately abstruse silk crepe scarf from Good & Co. A blurry beauty.

This splurge-splurge scarf from luxury fashion house Hermès is perfect for an aquafile, avid adventurer or trout savant.

Another tiptoe through the tulips, this time in a buttery, lemony silk.

There’s much to be said about a print that’s intricate and steeped in craft, like this vintage scarf dotted with a veritable sea of hand-held fans.

Go abstract with a fun print from Walker & Bing, with hues that melt across silk chiffon.

Australian label Joaen offers its own interpretation of a big, buttery scarf, its version rendered in viscose satin.

Local designer Rory William Docherty is a creative’s creative (you only need to look at his apartment), and this scarf is a clear example of his appreciation of art.

If Australian brand Alemais has established anything, it’s its knack for a good print. This scarf, replete with butterflies and a bounty of flowers, was made in collaboration with artist Meagan Boyd.

There’s a lot to love about this Karen Walker silk scarf: the tapestry of rusty florals, the neat borders, the swathes of fabric to drape over your shoulders and tie in a romantic bow.

Opt for branding by way of belts with this biscuity option from Stockholm favourite Toteme.

There’s also branding by way of horsebits, courtesy of this elegant heritage motif scarf from Gucci.

Flowers meet leopard ephemera in this dainty cornflower blue option from & Other Stories.

You could hang this on your wall, but it’ll look just as good draped gently around your neck or tied on your bag handle.

It’s bold and blocky, a steadfast way to bring in some dynamism a la lightweight silk twill.

We love this gorgeous geometric iteration from Prada. Use it to elevate just about everything.

