Keen to find out which laser beauty treatment is right for you? Here’s everything you need to know.

Not all skin treatments are created equal, with their many claims and categories (not to mention cost), rendering it even more important to know exactly what you’re in for before you set foot in a clinic.

Although topical skincare is a must for a glowing complexion, it can do only so much. That is precisely where more advanced skin treatments such as laser facials come in.

Touted to address everything from acne and rosacea through to wrinkles and sun damage, laser facials offer a non-surgical solution to common skin concerns by using ultra-narrow beams of light to penetrate deeply into skin.

Laser treatments come in many forms, but one of the key differences to note is whether the laser is ablative or non-ablative. The former uses heat to remove the upper layer of the skin (the epidermis) and boost collagen production, while the latter bypasses the epidermis altogether and gets to work treating the dermis below.

We chart five of the best laser treatments available, what they do and where to get them.

AviClear

Best for: Active acne and post-acne marks.

What to expect: Clinic 1 is the first clinic in Aotearoa to offer AviClear, a non-ablative laser treatment designed specifically to address different degrees of acne but without the need for medication.

Based on the understanding that an overproduction of oil causes acne, AviClear harnesses a precise laser wavelength to zero in on sebaceous (oil) glands, to reduce the amount of sebum production but without compromising the skin's integrity.

It’s touted to act as an excellent alternative to prescription medication like roaccutane, accutane and oratane, which are linked to side effects including extreme skin dryness and headaches.

Clinic 1 says most patients tolerate the treatment — which feels like a rubber band snapping against skin — without needing pain relief.

Downtime: Redness, swelling and purging are common post-treatment, but this typically resolves within a few days. In fact, purging can often indicate better long-term results in some patients.

Available from: Clinic 1 Aesthetics, 76 College Hill, Freemans Bay. Clinic1.co.nz

Fractional C02 Laser

Best for: Fine lines, wrinkles, loss of elasticity and scarring (including post-acne marks).

What to expect: Chances are you’ve heard of fractional laser, one of the better-known laser treatments due to its precision and efficacy, treating small areas of skin at a time without impacting surrounding areas.

This advanced laser resurfacing treatment harnesses fractional carbon dioxide to resurface the top layer of skin, stimulating the body’s natural wound-healing process to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation, leaving skin appearing smooth and more even-toned.

It’s especially effective for those who have suffered from severe acne previously and have residual scarring, for its adeptness at addressing skin discolouration and textural irregularities.

A handheld device administers pulses of light into the deeper layers of skin, causing controlled damage to skin cells and promoting new skin tissue to form.

Skin cells in the deepest (or basal) layer grow back stronger than ever, leaving skin smoother, tighter and even-toned. The best part? Results are ongoing as the skin continues to heal post-treatment, creating new collagen along the way.

Downtime: Skin can appear quite red and feel hot to touch immediately after the treatment, but resolves quickly.

Available from: Caci clinics nationwide. Caci.co.nz

Laser Skin Tightening

Best for: Fine lines, wrinkles, loss of elasticity and uneven skin texture.

What to expect: Described as “quick and comfortable”, laser skin tightening works by heating the layers of the skin from 41C-65C to stimulate the skin’s own collagen production.

This heat helps to wake up the dormant fibroblast cells (the skin cells responsible for producing collagen and elastin). When heated, growth factors in the skin kick into gear — stimulating collagen synthesis to replace old collagen with new, tightly woven fibres that give a less wrinkled appearance.

Results are visible within three months, helping to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and restoring a firm texture to skin. The device can be used on any area where volume loss or laxity is evident — think face, neck, decolletage, arms, stomach or thighs.

Downtime: As with other laser treatments, some redness and swelling are common post-treatment but usually subside within three to five days. Skin can also feel quite warm immediately afterwards, but this is said to settle within a day or two.

Available from: Laser Clinics New Zealand nationwide. Laserclinicsnewzealand.co.nz

Laser Genesis

Best for: Scarring, enlarged pores, and uneven skin texture.

What to expect: Skin not glowing as it once was? Laser Genesis couples laser heat and light energy to pulsate through the skin, activating its natural rejuvenation process and rebuilding lost collagen.

More than this, it encourages the growth of healthy new cells, in turn improving the appearance of a suite of skin concerns, including fine lines and wrinkles.

Heat is known to boost collagen synthesis in the skin, and Laser Genesis does this by stimulating the layers in the skin’s upper dermis. Not too hot, though, and Skin Institute claims most patients describe the treatment as warming and therapeutic.

Between two and 10 treatments are recommended, depending on the skin concern being treated.

Downtime: Slight redness tends to calm right down after a few hours post-treatment. Temporary swelling is rare, but can occur in some instances.

Available from: Skin Institute clinics nationwide. Skininstitute.co.nz

BBL Hero

Best for: Sun damage and pigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, redness, rosacea, broken capillaries and acne.

What to expect: An acronym for Broad Band Light, BBL is a rejuvenating skin treatment that addresses a raft of concerns, ranging from fine line and wrinkle reduction, to skin tightening and retexturising.

A Stanford University study claims that BBL is capable of functionally changing the expression of genes in aged skin cells — meaning it not only helps to reverse the existing signs of ageing but can change the genetic ageing pattern of skin moving forward.

Not limited to the face, BBL can be used over arms, hands, decolletage and to spot-treatment specific areas.

While one treatment has visible benefits, a course of three to six treatments is recommended, depending on the results you’re after.

Downtime: The non-invasive, try-it-in-your-lunchbreak treatment is typically quite gentle, meaning you can go about your day as normal post-treatment.

Available from: Mooi Skin, 139 Picton St, Howick. Mooiskin.co.nz

Possible side effects

Although laser treatments claim significant benefits to skin, many come with side effects, says Olga King, co-founder and managing director at Clinic 1 Aesthetics.

“Immediately after treatment, clients might experience typical skin responses such as redness and swelling, which usually subsides within 48 hours,” she says.

“When targeting pigmentation, clients may notice temporary darkening and flaking of pigment, which is a natural process as the treated skin sloughs off.”

Blisters and scarring are rare, but Olga warns they can happen if the proper aftercare is not followed. For this reason, always ensure your preferred clinic discusses any risks or side effects with you during the consultation process, for optimum safety and results.

Laser treatments aren’t suitable for those on certain medications or with a compromised skin barrier, so a consultation before you begin a course of treatment is a must.

If you aren’t a suitable candidate for laser, Olga recommends alternative options including RF needling, Ultraformer MPT, chemical peels, facials or injectables instead.

Aftercare

Olga is quick to stress the importance of adhering to aftercare in the days following any laser resurfacing treatments, to ensure proper healing and achieving the best result possible.

Specific aftercare instructions will vary depending on the type of laser treatment you’ve had, Olga says, but some general pointers include:

Keep the area clean: Clean the treated area with mild, non-irritating products.

Clean the treated area with mild, non-irritating products. Avoid sun exposure: Protect the treated area from direct sunlight by using a high-SPF sunscreen and keeping out of the sun as much as possible.

Protect the treated area from direct sunlight by using a high-SPF sunscreen and keeping out of the sun as much as possible. Avoid excessive heat: Steer clear of hot showers, saunas and spas, along with any activities that generate excessive heat.

Steer clear of hot showers, saunas and spas, along with any activities that generate excessive heat. Prevent excessive sweating: Avoid any activities that cause heavy sweating in the treated area, as this can irritate the skin.

Avoid any activities that cause heavy sweating in the treated area, as this can irritate the skin. Don’t scratch or exfoliate: Allow your skin to heal naturally by avoiding scratching, picking or exfoliating the treated area.

Results

Expect results to last anywhere between several months to a year, depending on the intensity of your treatment and how well you maintain your skin afterwards, Olga says.

For best results, ongoing treatments and good skin care can help sustain improvements, she adds.

