Dear Beauty Editor,

I’m on a budget but I don’t want to sacrifice when it comes to skincare and makeup. What are some of your favourite supermarket or more affordable beauty buys?

From,

Feeling Frugal

Dear Feeling Frugal,

Even when you do have a lot of money to spend, there’s a lot of satisfaction in finding a forever product that doesn’t break the bank when you need a top-up. Here are a few of my favourites available in your local supermarket aisle, pharmacy or department store.

Cleanser

Micellar water is such a handy product to have on hand, either to use as your second cleanse (we should all be double cleansing!) or as an effective way to remove stubborn makeup, such as long-wear lipstick. While Bioderma has been rightly labelled the G.O.A.T among makeup artists, this one from Garnier is just as effective.

Moisturiser

If you’re a fan of Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Cream, but not a fan of the $100+ price tag, this is an absolute winner of a dupe. This moisturiser is ideal as a priming base for your makeup and leaves your skin feeling intensely hydrated immediately.

Sunscreen

Super-sheer, lightweight, dry to the touch and no white cast are all fabulous features of this French pharmacy favourite. It’s great under makeup too and is suitable for sensitive skin.

Soap bar

If you haven’t ditched body wash in favour of a soap bar yet, consider this your sign that now is the time. Soap bars are the most economical and planet-friendly way to wash your body, especially if you use a natural formula such as this one from Ecostore. The coconut scent is my favourite as it’s creamy and comforting, but you’ll also find lemongrass, mānuka honey and kelp, and rose and almond in the range. Countdown has a four-pack for $8 too — what a bargain.

Shampoo

Those looking to reduce their plastic waste will no doubt already have a favourite shampoo bar, but Anihana has a fantastic range of hair cleansers for all hair types — and they smell incredible, too. A single bar lasts for between 60-80 washes and a little goes a long way, so they’re a cost-effective option when you’re watching your spending.

Hair mask

For hair that needs extra nourishment (curly hair types in particular), this thick, rich conditioning mask is the perfect way to give your locks an intense infusion of moisture. The tubs are huge, so will last for months, though this mask makes your hair smell so divine, you’ll want to use it daily.

Mascara

When it comes to tubing mascaras, even the most expensive formulas don’t hold a candle to this absolute must-have. No smudging, no panda eyes, long-lasting and is easily removed with warm water. You just can’t beat it.

Foundation

I know $55 isn’t that reasonable, however, you can ALWAYS find Thin Lizzy on sale somewhere. In fact, at the time of writing, this product is on a buy-one-get-one-free special at Farmers, though you’ll find regular deals on the brand at pharmacies and on the Thin Lizzy website too. This foundation is one of my holy grail never fail products and I always have one on the go. It provides lightweight coverage that’s still buildable and leaves your skin looking luminous and flawless in an instant. It’s also perfect for touch-ups throughout the day.

Blush

I’m usually a cream blush girl, but this is my pick of the powders. This shade in particular is soft and subtle and gives such a lovely flush of pink when you just need a little bit more colour to the skin. Powder blushes last forever too.

Lip balm

Honestly, the packaging is the only thing this lip balm doesn’t have going for it... So don’t be fooled by its lacklustre appearance. If your lips are dry, cracked, sore or you just need a lip balm to chuck in your handbag, this is it. Its ability to quickly rejuvenate and soften lips is unmatched (in my humble opinion).

Love,

Lucy



